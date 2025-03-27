2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Michigan vs. Auburn

The stage is set for the final 16 teams in the 2025 men's college basketball tournament to battle it out in hopes of reaching the national championship. On Friday, one of the marquee games pits the 5 seed Michigan Wolverines against the 1 seed Auburn Tigers to decide which team will advance in the South region.

The Wolverines narrowly defeated the 12 seed UC San Diego Tritons in the first round before beating the 4 seed Texas A&M Aggies by double-digits in the second round. On the other hand, the Tigers have secured double-digit victories over the 16 seed Alabama State Hornets and 9 seed Creighton Bluejays through the first two rounds.

Betting Picks for Michigan vs. Auburn

There's no doubt that the Wolverines and Tigers boast efficient offenses, with both of them ranking 47th or better in adjusted offensive efficiency and 51st or better in effective field goal percentage, per BartTorvik. At the same time, Michigan and Auburn feature elite defensive units, sitting at 13th or better in adjusted defensive efficiency and 15th or better in effective field goal percentage allowed.

Scoring around the rim against the Wolverines is easier said than done with two seven-footers (Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf) patrolling the paint, which has helped Michigan surrender only 39.8% of their points allowed in the paint (the Division I average is 43.1%). This could make things a bit tougher on Auburn's leading scorer Johni Broome (18.4 PPG), who averages 11.7 two-point attempts per game this season.

As for Auburn, they have yet to have a game in the tournament that has cleared 154-plus total points, and they just faced a Creighton squad that is 26th in adjusted offensive efficiency (compared to Michigan being ranked 47th in adjusted offensive efficiency). While these offenses have been productive to begin the tournament, the defensive metrics from both programs is enough to side with the under in a pivotal showdown.

Once again, Johni Broome and Auburn's offense could struggle to find easy baskets around the rim due to Michigan's size in the frontcourt. With Broome battling in the post against Goldin and Wolf, the Tigers are going to need Tahaad Pettiford and their other guards to perform well if they want to advance in the tourney.

Across Auburn's first two tournament matchups, Pettiford has been fantastic, averaging 19.5 PPG while sporting an impressive 60.9% effective field goal percentage and 44.4% three-point percentage. Pettiford is the No. 2 option behind Broome, boasting the second-highest usage rate (25.1%) on the roster, so he'll see the ball plenty given the matchup.

Another positive for Pettiford is the fact that Michigan is 190th in three-point rate allowed (39.1%), and the freshman guard is taking the second-most threes per game (5.0) for Auburn this season. Considering that Pettiford has gone 4 for 9 on shots from beyond the arc and has been aggressive by knocking down 11 of his 13 free throw attempts in the tournament so far, I expect him to remain extremely active in Friday's meeting versus the Wolverines.

