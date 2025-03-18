2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Creighton vs. Louisville

Creighton and Louisville open up Thursday's first-round action, and as we would expect from a 9-versus-8 matchup, this one features a tight spread and should be a competitive battle.

To see thoughts on other games, check out our full men's college basketball tournament predictions page. But for Creighton vs. Louisville, here are my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds.

Betting Picks for Creighton vs. Louisville

It's tough to pick a side in this one, but we should like the chances of these two teams exceeding scoring expectations.

Both squads are capable of doing damage on offense. Per Bart Torvik, Louisville ranks 24th in adjusted offensive efficiency while Creighton comes in at 32nd. This includes the two teams both being extremely efficient in two-point percentage, as the Cardinals are 19th and the Bluejays are 2nd.

While these two teams are roughly average in three-point percentage, they aren't afraid to fire from beyond the arc, with Louisville ranking 18th in three-point rate and Creighton up at 10th. Admittedly, this does open the door for a cold shooting day from one or both teams derailing this bet, but that could be offset by the two teams hitting twos at such a high clip.

Although the Cardinals and Bluejays do rate well in adjusted defense (16th and 43rd, respectively), there are still reasons for optimism on this front, as well. Louisville ranks just 208th in three-point rate allowed, so Creighton shouldn't have any trouble getting clean looks from downtown. Meanwhile, the Bluejays have one of the country's very worst defensive turnover rates (361st).

Bart Torvik projects this game to reach 147 points, and Massey Ratings forecasts 148 points.

Creighton's Steven Ashworth is tied for 16th overall in three-point field goals (103) this season, averaging a whopping 8.5 three-point attempts per game while hitting them at a 36.9% percentage. Against a team that doesn't suppress three-pointers, this looks like the ideal spot for Ashworth to have a high-scoring game.

Ashworth averages 16.3 points per game, so the fact this line comes in below that is already encouraging. He's scored 15+ points in 20 of his 33 games (60.6%), suggesting the odds should be priced closer to -154.

Even if he doesn't have a particularly accurate day from three-point land, he could still put up points through sheer volume. Ashworth has attempted double-digit three-point attempts 10 times this season, and only one of those games was aided by overtime.

