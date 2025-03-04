2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Auburn at Texas A&M

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Tonight we're treated to a top-25 SEC matchup between the No. 1 Auburn Tigers and No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies.

Auburn at Texas A&M Betting Picks

Texas A&M's team total is set at 74.5 points tonight, with -118 odds toward the under. I can certainly get behind that against an Auburn defense that's 10th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, but I think we can take this a step further given A&M's offensive struggles.

At +134 odds, going with Texas A&M under 71.5 points -- called "Texas A&M Alternate Total Points 3" under the "Team Props" tab -- is my preferred way to play this game.

Texas A&M is only averaging 71.9 points per game in conference games, but they've been held under 71 points in 10-of-16 SEC games. For the season, they've failed to clear 70 points in all four games against top-25 defenses and 8-of-13 games against top-50 defenses.

That's less than ideal for the Aggies against an Auburn side that's permitted the fourth-fewest points (71.9) and second-lowest effective field goal percentage (46.8% eFG%) in SEC play. Over their 16 conference games, the Tigers have held opponents under 72 points 9 times.

They've been especially stout against the less-efficient offenses on their schedule, holding four of five opponents ranked outside the top-50 in adjusted offensive efficiency under 72 points. Texas A&M (54th in adjusted offense) certainly falls into that "less-efficient offenses" category; the Aggies are 326th nationally in eFG% (47.7%) and 253rd in turnover rate (18.3%).

It doesn't hurt that A&M has struggled to score of late. They've failed to exceed 70 points in six of their last seven games overall and six straight against top-25 teams.

KenPom, Bart Torvik, and Haslametrics each have the Aggies projected for 70 points or fewer tonight. Considering how lackluster Texas A&M has been on offense in recent weeks, I'm more than happy backing an alternate under here at plus odds.

Auburn guard Miles Kelly is coming off what may have been the finest game of his collegiate career. The senior netted a season-high 30 points in Auburn's road win over Kentucky, making 9-of-14 threes and 10-of-17 shot attempts overall.

He's not going to shoot that well from distance every game, but Kelly has been Auburn's best three-point shooter. In SEC play, Kelly leads the Tigers with 2.6 made threes per game and ranks third with 13.0 points per game.

Even with last Saturday's blow-up, Kelly's points prop is only set at 11.5 for tonight's date with Texas A&M. Though the Aggies sport a strong defense, this line is short enough we can still consider the over.

Kelly's scored at least 12 points in 17 of- 9 games overall and 7 of 11 games where he played at least 30 minutes. Notably, he's averaging 30.9 minutes per game since the beginning of conference play and has cracked 30 minutes in four of the last five outings.

Tonight's line is likely lower because of Texas A&M's strong defensive metrics. They're eighth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency and sport the third-best scoring defense in the SEC (71.4 PPG).

But the Aggies' defensive philosophy offers plenty of looks from beyond the arc, and they funnel a ton of offense to the perimeter. They've permitted the sixth-most points (per 40 minutes) to guards against Power Conference opponents and rank 357th out of 364 teams in three-point attempt rate allowed.

Now, we could consider 3+ made threes for him at -102 odds given Texas A&M's high rate of threes allowed and Kelly's prowess from beyond the arc, but he's scored at least 13 points in all 11 games he's made three-plus threes while going over 11.5 points an additional five times without making 3 threes.

There's just more value in taking the over on Miles Kelly's 11.5 points prop at -110 odds.

