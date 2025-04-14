2 Best Champions League Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 4/15/25

We're getting to the business end of this season's Champions League, and we're into the second legs of the quarterfinals.

When looking at the Champions League betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for Tuesday's matches?

Tuesday's Champions League Betting Picks and Prop Bets

PSG at Aston Villa (3 p.m. ET)

Aston Villa trail 3-1 after the first leg, so they know they need -- at a minimum -- two goals just to force extra time, and if PSG score Tuesday, Villa will need three or more goals. So, we should see Unai Emery's side be pretty aggressive, especially if they don't get a goal early.

That leads me to this prop.

Rogers has been great in his first full campaign at Villa. He's got eight goals and seven assists in 31 EPL starts in addition to four goals and two assists through 11 UCL starts. He's been fantastic.

In the first leg in Paris, Rogers was Villa's standout player, netting a goal while putting two shots on target. With Villa in a hole, Rogers will need to be a focal point once again, and he should be attack-minded, making these -115 odds enticing.

Barcelona at Dortmund (3 p.m. ET)

Barcelona have one leg in the semis after a 4-0 win last week. Some teams with a four-goal advantage would be pretty defensive in the second leg. That's not really in Barca's DNA, and I think that we'll see goals in this second leg at Dortmund.

Last week, Dortmund played better than the 4-0 score indicates. The final expected goals (xG) tally was 3.5-1.4 in favor of Barca, per FBRef, so Dortmund was unlucky not to score. These sides also met in the group stage, and that was a 3-2 win for Barca (at Dortmund) where Dortmund accumulated 2.7 xG. In short, Dortmund have proven they can create chances against this Barcelona side.

We should be able to count on Barca for at least one goal. They've been held without a goal only twice across all competitions this season and haven't been blanked since Dec. 15.

Given Dortmund's large deficit, they'll likely push forward early and often to try to get back into this tie. That should help the over -- not only will Dortmund be selling out to score, but them doing so should lead to chances for Barcelona on the other end as Raphinha and Lamine Yamal are plenty capable of hurting Dortmund on the counter.

All in all, I think the stage is set for there to be goals at both ends.

