2 Best Bets for Sunday Night Football: Chiefs at Falcons

Get ready, everyone. Cris Collinsworth gets to watch his favorite player on Sunday night.

That's right; Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are back in primetime for a doozy the NFL has scheduled. They'll visit the Atlanta Falcons, who put that offseason hype to good use in a late-game comeback to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. K.C. survived the Cincinnati Bengals on a field goal as time expired to move to 2-0 -- to the shock of no one.

Sunday Night Football Betting Picks: Chiefs at Falcons

I was incredibly high on the Falcons entering the season, so it wasn't surprising to me to see them win outright over an Eagles squad figuring out their secondary. The Chiefs enter this one in similar disarray.

K.C.'s offense could look very different without Isiah Pacheco (ankle). Travis Kelce's slow start has contributed to the Chiefs ranked as just numberFire's 14th-best passing attack with a grim outlook for running the ball.

Meanwhile, K.C. is also nF's sixth-worst rushing defense entering this matchup with Bijan Robinson and the Falcons, who have had two brutal matchups in that regard before this. Robinson still tallied 97 rushing yards on Monday against Philly.

Though Mahomes and company have significantly more primetime experience as a unit, Atlanta is at home. I am taking the field goal in anticipation that K.C. might lack a top gear to separate in this one without Pacheco's tough running.

1st Half Total Under Sep 23 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Neither of these teams have topped 10 points in the first half yet. They certainly match up to have a similar scoring outlook in this one.

Atlanta is 4th in adjusted pace but also 24th in pass rate over expectation (PROE), per Brandon Gdula's Week 3 adjusted pace and pass rate report. Bleeding clock will help this under cash more than the potential for points running all over the Chiefs can hurt it.

Meanwhile, K.C. has the ninth-slowest adjusted pace with an average PROE, so we can generally feel solid that they'll help the cause even if their pass improves post-Pacheco.

This is a crucial line to snag before it hits 22.5, keeping a 13-10 or 16-7 score under the umbrella of this key number.

