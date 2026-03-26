2 Best Bets for Purdue vs. Texas in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The Sweet 16 is upon us, and we will have a single-game betting piece for each game. To see our thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Purdue vs. Texas, here are my favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. Stats via Bart Torvik and KenPom.

Sweet 16: Purdue vs. Texas Best Bets

Was this veteran Purdue team just sleepwalking through the season until tourney time?

Since the start of the Big Ten Tournament, the Boilers have looked every bit the preseason No. 1 team they were supposed to be, and their offense is leading the way. That offense can have a big night versus the Longhorns.

Purdue Total Points Over Mar 26 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Purdue's offense has been humming all season -- even during the Boilermakers' struggles -- as KenPom slots Purdue first in adjusted offense. They should be able to take advantage of Texas' defense.

The Longhorns rank 81st in adjusted defense. Texas is -- by a good margin -- the worst defense left in the field as no other defense rank worse than 60th. Overall, only three defenses left check in worse than 33rd.

With a delightful matchup, a balanced offense and the ability to be dominant on the offensive glass (13th in total rebound rate), the Boilers can light up the scoreboard today.

Loyer just had an incredible game last time out -- scoring 24 points on seven shots -- and is one of the nation's best shooters. But there are a few reasons to think Texas can keep him in check.

Fletcher Loyer (PUR) - Total Points Fletcher Loyer (PUR) Under Mar 26 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The biggest one is how Texas plays defense. While we just covered that the Longhorns aren't all that good on D, their style really limits three-point tries for the opposition. For the season, Texas allows the 19th-lowest three-point attempt rate, with only 33.1% of opponent shots coming from beyond the arc.

Loyer is pretty reliant on the three-ball. He makes an average of 2.9 threes per game, which accounts for a good chunk of his 14.1 points per night. He actually takes just 2.8 two-point attempts per game in addition to 3.2 free-throw attempts per game.

I think Texas can limit Loyer's looks from beyond the arc, and that will certainly increase the chances of Loyer netting 14 or fewer points.

On top of that, Loyer is due for some negative regression. A 41.1% three-point shooter for his career, Loyer is shooting a blistering 54.3% from three over the last five games. Even for a shooter as great as Loyer is, that clip is unsustainable.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.