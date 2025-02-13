2 Best Bets and Player Props for UCLA vs. USC Women's Basketball

All eyes will be on Los Angeles tonight when No. 1 UCLA takes on No. 6 USC.

Entering Thursday, the line is UCLA -2.5, and the over/under is set at 139.5 total points.

UCLA vs. USC Betting Picks

No. 1 UCLA has yet to lose a game this season, so it's not exactly surprising to see them favored by 2.5 points -- even with this game at their cross-town rivals.

But I think the market is overrating the Bruins.

Despite UCLA's 23-0 record, there's not a huge difference between UCLA and USC (21-2). The Bruins have a signature win over South Carolina -- at home, mind you -- but they otherwise haven't faced much elite competition. Based on the NET, UCLA's strength of schedule is just 23rd, per Warren Nolan. According to Bart Torvik's adjusted efficiency numbers, the Bruins (ranked 4th on Torvik) have faced just one other top-15 team. They took down Ohio State (14th) by 13 at home last week.

USC (6th) also beat Ohio State at home last week, but they did so by 21. That was the fourth top-15 team the Trojans have faced -- previously defeating Mississippi (12th) on a neutral floor and UConn (1st) on the road. They lost to Notre Dame (fifth) at home, but that was back in November. If we filter Torvik's power ratings to account for only games since December, Torvik's projections have USC favored by 2.0 points tonight.

Yet, the Trojans are 2.5-point underdogs.

That suggests there's value in the Trojans, especially with how well they played the Bruins last season. The conference rivals split their regular season series last season, with the home side winning both games. But in the Pac-12 tourney semifinals, USC downed UCLA by 10 on a neutral floor.

UCLA is a great team, but considering USC is more battle-tested against top teams and has the luxury of playing at home, I'll happily jump on these +114 moneyline odds, expecting the Trojans to hand UCLA their first loss of the season.

I'm on USC to win outright tonight, so it's no wonder I also like Juju Watkins over 22.5 points.

The sophomore standout is averaging 23.9 points per game this season, and she's scored at least 23 points in 11 of 23 games this season. But all 11 have come in the 19 games she's played at least 30 minutes, a split in which she's posted 25.1 points per game.

Given the magnitude of this matchup, I'd expect Waktins to be on the floor as much as possible. She played 40, 39, 38, and 36 minutes against the other top-15 opponents USC has faced this season, going over 22.5 points in three of the four. That includes a 24-point effort against Notre Dame and a 25-point showing against UConn -- teams ranked sixth and fourth, respectively, in adjusted defensive efficiency.

UCLA is third nationally in adjusted defense, and they're outside the top 100 in adjusted tempo. But they were sixth in adjusted defense and 134th in adjusted tempo last season, and that didn't stop Juju from posting big scoring numbers against them. Across three games versus the Bruins last season, Watkins went for 27, 32, and 33 points. She averaged 24.3 shot attempts per game in those matchups, so I'm bullish the volume is there again tonight.

Watkins' chances of going over this line shouldn't be too impacted by whether or not USC win. She notched 24 and 27 points in their two losses this season, offering some relief in case the Bruins take it to the Trojans.

Considering how well Watkins has played in big games, specifically against UCLA last season, this is a good spot to target her over 22.5 points.

