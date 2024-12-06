2 Best Bets and Player Props for Georgia vs. Texas in the SEC Championship Game

A top-five SEC collision between the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns could arguably have the biggest impact on the final College Football Playoff rankings.

Texas is currently carrying the shortest odds to win the national championship (+350), and it has the chance to secure the one seed this weekend with a win and loss from the Oregon Ducks. With the fourth-shortest line to win it all (+500), a win would certainly cause Georgia's odds to drop while securing a playoff bye. The Bulldogs are currently ranked 5th in the College Football Playoff rankings and holds the No. 7 seed right now. If Georgia loses a third game, it will surely be on the road in the first round will carrying one of the lowest seedings.

With that said, there's plenty to play for in Saturday's much-anticipated rematch between the Longhorns and Dawgs. Once the ball is kicked off at 4 p.m. ET, will Georgia repeat a dominant performance over Texas, or will the Longhorns get revenge?

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, let's circle the best bets in the SEC Championship Game.

Georgia at Texas Betting Picks

All college football odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook

Georgia's 30-15 win over Texas in October was led by forcing three first half turnovers and a 23-0 lead at halftime. The Dawgs cashed in 17 points off of the Longhorns' four turnovers.

Since the last meeting, Texas' identity on offense has notably changed. The unit has shifted more attention the run game, averaging 46.0 rushing attempts over the last three games. For reference, the Longhorns totaled 34.8 carries per contest in the previous nine games.

Thanks to a negative game script, UT was able to log only 27 rushing attempts against Georgia. With the ability to run the ball and likely avoid a bulk of turnovers in the first half once again, the Horns' offense should find success against the Bulldogs.

Georgia has faced two teams in the top 10 of EPA per carry; one was Texas, which couldn't run the ball much. The Alabama Crimson Tide, on the other hand, erupted for 173 rushing yards and 5.4 yards per rushing attempt in their 41-34 win.

Spread Texas More odds in Sportsbook

Over their past four games, the Longhorns have reached 200 rushing yards in three games and are logging 5.0 yards per rushing attempt during the span. Meanwhile, the Dawgs have given up 243.0 rushing yards per game and 5.6 yards per rushing attempt over the previous two games.

Running the rock will also help Texas dodge Georgia's pass rush, which totaled seven sacks in the last meeting. Quarterback Quinn Ewers is less mobile with ankle injury, and star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks suffered an ankle injury in the final week of the regular season. Ewers can be protected with a successful run game, and Banks' status seems promising with coach Steve Sarkisian stating, "He's practicing."

The offensive line should be raring to go, providing enough confidence to take the Longhorns to cover. They also tout the more consistent defense, sitting 2nd in EPA allowed per play while Georgia is 12th in the category.

numberFire's game projections have Texas by about four points, and College Football Nerds' prediction model has the Longhorns by a margin of seven points.

Taking Texas to cover is heavy on its ability to run the ball. We mentioned the Longhorns' spike in rushing yard totals, and running back Quintrevion Wisner has played a huge role in that.

Early in the season, Wisner's role was limited over his first six games at 10.0 rushing attempts per game. That's increased to 19.4 carries per contest over his previous five outings. Wisner has amassed a gaudy 29.5 rushing attempts per contest over the last two. That coincided with 172.0 rushing yards per game during the span.

Will Wisner push for 200 rushing yards against Georgia? Probably not, but we also shouldn't overlook the fact that Wisner pulled this off against the Kentucky Wildcats and Texas A&M Aggies. Both squads feature talented defensive fronts, and each unit finished the regular season among the top 25 defenses in EPA allowed per play.

Quintrevion Wisner (TEX) - Rushing Yds Quintrevion Wisner (TEX) Over More odds in Sportsbook

In Georgia's last two games, they allowed a 100-yard rusher. Considering Wisner's numbers of recent paired with the Dawgs' inability to slow the run in recent games, Texas' running back should have more than enough in the tank to go over 86.5 rushing yards. Plus, this pairs well with the Longhorns to cover as it assumes they find success on the ground. Targeting Wisner for 100+ rushing yards (+140) is even intriguing.

You can also check out our latest 2024-25 College Football Playoff printable bracket, which is based on the most recent committee rankings.

