New Casino Games Spotlight: 12 Masks of Fire Drum Frenzy

Sacred African drumming rhythms set the stage for this slot filled with mystery masks dancing to music beats. The action in this online slot real money game takes place on a fiery 5x3 grid with 20 paylines. As you spin the reels, landing symbols in different combinations should be your goal.

If your performance moves the gods, they may bestow wealth up to 5000x your wager. You can select your stake from a range of 0.20 to 50. Expect medium volatility and a default RTP of 96.05% with this game.

To guide your performance and acquire riches, Gameburger Studios added an abundance of features. Wild and epic symbols, tower bonuses, and drum features lie in wait. Read on to find out the ins and outs of playing this slot at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play 12 Masks of Fire Drum Frenzy

12 Masks of Fire Drum Frenzy is a super thrilling mask-themed game. Tapping the hamburger icon opens settings. Look there for game sound settings, betting options, and more.

To learn more about the features and winning symbols in the game, click the "i" tab. Set your stake by clicking the + symbol next to the spin button. You can bet from 0.20-50. You can manually or automatically spin the slot each round.

You can set autoplay to play a certain number of spins without having to touch a button. Before the Autoplay session can begin, you must set your bet. You can play from 10 to 100 auto rounds when playing in an online casino for real money.

When matching symbols appear on an active payline, you earn a payout. Begin with the first reel of the slot machine and work your way to the right to win on a payline. You will only receive your highest win for each line.

12 Masks of Fire Drum Frenzy Slot Visuals and Sounds

The slot’s theme is centered on African rituals and has both traditional and themed images. Warmth radiates from a golden backdrop that lights up the screen. Subtle patterned textures create movement across the backdrop. The scene emits a cultural feel while being visually rich.

Tribal patterns in the shape of circles emanate outward from the middle, behind the reels. These patterns resemble traditional drums or ceremonial artwork. Their repeating shapes create rhythm and visual balance. The backdrop is mostly made up of orange and yellow tones. The use of these colors enhances the fiery, celebratory theme.

A tall payout ladder on the left shows prize tiers. At the top, the ladder forms a pyramid and narrows down. Within the black panels with brilliant numerical highlights sits each tier. Decorative drums appear near the base, reinforcing the musical theme.

12 Masks of Fire Drum Frenzy is filled with symbols that add more texture to the theme. Traditional casino symbols like cherries, bars, and golden bells are low-value symbols. The high-value symbols are burning sevens in many configurations.

Control buttons sit neatly along the bottom interface bar. Not to mention the sound design. The pulsating drum effects that accompany the music set a dramatic mood. The sound and graphics work together to create a contemporary take on traditional tribal styles.

Special Features of 12 Masks of Fire Drum Frenzy

You’ll encounter a wide array of features playing this slot, including:

Wild Symbols

The wild is the square icon with a blue gem inscribed “Wild.” To complete winning combinations, wild symbols can stand in for other symbols. However, it can’t take the place of bonus symbols or the Epic Strike.

Epic Strike

Epic Strike Symbols can transform into Epic Strike Cash symbols when they appear with cash values. Epic Strike Cash Symbols and Epic Strike are scatter symbols. Wins can result from three or more scatters anywhere on the reels. The various colored Epic Strike Cash symbols represent the many possible winning combinations.

Epic Strike Tower

The payouts at Epic Strike Tower might be anywhere from 1x to 4 000x the entire stake. The Epic Strike Tower displays the Epic Strike Symbol wins. The indicated cash value is added to the Epic Strike Tower win when the Epic Strike Cash symbol triggers the tower. You can only activate this function in the main game.

Drum Features

The three bonus drum features are Drum Frenzy, Cash Drum, and Jumbo Drum. Jumbo Drums, Drum Frenzy symbols, and Cash Drums all have tokens that they release. They are then transferred to the appropriate drums.

Gathering tokens increases your chances of activating a Drum Feature. At Bonus Level 1, you'll start earning three bonus spins every round thanks to the Drum Features. The bets used in the feature-triggering spin are the same as all others.

Win Booster

Only the base game has this feature. The likelihood of receiving a bonus is enhanced when this feature is activated. At the displayed price, this function is engaged. There is a 1.5x increase in the overall bet. After a particular number of bets, this feature can become unavailable.

Is 12 Masks of Fire Drum Frenzy a Good Slot?

The longstanding Masks of Fire series is expanded upon in Gameburger Studios' 12 Masks of Fire Drum Frenzy. The 12 Masks of Fire Drum Frenzy slot is very similar to its forerunners. The inclusion of Cash and Jumbo mechanics brings more diversity to the game.

The Win Booster, Epic Strike, and Tower Bonus are the key features. With 12 mask symbols, Epic Strike's prize ladder can pay out as much as 4,000x your wager. These winnings are increased in value by the Epic Strike Cash symbols.

The exotic style of the theme really helps to keep the action moving at a high speed. Playing this slot at FanDuel Casino increases your chances of winning the top prize of 4,000x your stake.

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