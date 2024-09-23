10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 4

Week 3 provided more surprising results such as blowout wins from the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. This meant standout performances from players that are widely available in fantasy football leagues.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 4.

10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets

Quarterbacks

Sam Darnold, Vikings

Following another top-six half-PPR weekly finish (prior to Monday Night Football), it's time to buy Sam Darnold. He's rostered in only 29% of leagues and has posted over 20 fantasy points in back-to-back weeks.

Somehow, someway, coach Kevin O'Connell has tapped into Darnold's potential that made him the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. We can officially label O'Connell a QB whisperer. The Vikings are currently averaging 28.3 points per game (PPG), which is the third-highest mark in the NFL. This means plenty of scoring chances for Darnold, who has six combined passing TDs over the last two weeks.

Minnesota has posted lofty numbers against some pretty darn good defenses too. Despite a disappointing 1-2 start, the San Francisco 49ers still have one of football's most talented defenses; the Vikings scored 23 against the unit. The Houston Texans hold numberFire's ninth-best defense in its power rankings, and Minnesota erupted for 34 points in the matchup.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL MVP odds, Darnold (+2800) is in company for some big names, including Dak Prescott (+2500) and Kyler Murray (+2500). Following two eye-popping fantasy performances, Darnold is worth rostering, especially in superflex leagues.

Others to Consider:

Andy Dalton (vs. Cincinnati), Justin Fields (at Indianapolis), Malik Willis (vs. Minnesota), Bo Nix (at New York Jets)

Running Backs

Bucky Irving, Buccaneers

Bucky Irving has been a looming threat to take away touches from Rachaad White. Following positive reviews throughout the offseason, the nightmare for managers of White is becoming a reality.

While Irving's -0.70 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/C) is nothing to write home about, per NFL's Next Gen Stats, it’s still been better than White’s -1.79. Irving’s success on the ground is glaring at this point with 154 rushing yards and 6.2 yards per carry through three games compared to White’s 66 and 2.1.

The rookie back had a team-high nine touts in Week 3, yet White is still the most-used running back as he logged 42 snaps to Irving’s 18 on Sunday. An increased workload seems imminent for Irving, making him an intriguing waiver wire target.

Cam Akers, Texans

As always, several backfields are dealing with injuries. The Texans have been hit hard as Joe Mixon (ankle) and Dameon Pierce (hamstring) were both absent in Week 2, leaving the backfield to Cam Akers. That’s right, fantasy managers could be looking to Akers yet again (collective sigh).

In his first game as the lead tailback, Akers totaled 29 scrimmage yards and one catch. However, his one reception was a touchdown, yielding 9.4 points. Keep in mind this was a negative game script for the Texans in their embarrassing 34-7 loss versus the Vikings. Akers managed to muster only 2.3 yards per rushing attempts, but Minnesota is a tough out as numberFire’s third-best defense.

Ultimately, Akers is still a worthy waiver wire -- pending the health of Mixon and Pierce. Houston remains an offense with plenty of scoring potential as numberFire’s seventh-best unit. Even in a bad loss, Akers still found the end zone. Akers took most of the snaps in a three-running back rotation (29 snaps) in Week 3. If Mixon and Pierce are out once again in Week 4, look to roster Akers.

Rico Dowdle, Cowboys

It's tough to buy in on anyone in the Dallas Cowboys' run game right now. The unit is logging 3.6 yards per carry (fourth-lowest) and 73.7 rushing yards per contest (fourth-lowest). We've seen fantasy managers slowly sell on this run game, which includes Rico Dowdle becoming more available (rostered in 42% of leagues).

Dowdle looks like the unquestioned starter at this point, and that's something worth stashing. In Week 3, Dowdle had 37 snaps to Ezekiel Elliott's 15. He's totaled 88 rushing yards on 3.8 per carry while Zeke has 62 rushing yards and 3.3 yards per attempt through three games.

The efficiency across the board has simply not been there, as seen by Dowdle's -1.50 RYOE/C. The Cowboys have still scored the fifth-most PPG in the league, though. Dallas has found itself in deep holes in back-to-back weeks, leading to a heavy passing attacks. Dowdle's chances should increase as the season unfolds, and being a starter on this offense should mean fantasy points.

Others to Consider:

Roschon Johnson (vs. Los Angeles Rams), Tank Bigsby (vs. Houston), Braelon Allen (vs. Denver), Emanuel Wilson (vs. Minnesota), Tyrone Tracy Jr. (vs. Dallas)

Wide Receivers

Jauan Jennings, 49ers

Apparently Jauan Jennings can perform like one of the league's best; that's exactly what happened in Week 3 with a whopping 11 catches, 12 targets, 175 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. After posting 41.0 points in half PPR, Jennings is a must-add if he's available in your league (rostered in 31% of leagues).

Of course, Jennings greatly benefitted from the absence of Deebo Samuel (calf), who will miss more time. Jennings logged a team-high 60 snaps while tying Brandon Aiyuk for 34 routes run. After splitting time with Chris Conley in the early going, Jennings has surpassed Conley for the third wideout spot, meaning plenty of work with Deebo out.

While he's worth rostering in Samuel's absence, this kind of production is highly unlikely to keep up. George Kittle (hamstring) was also out in Week 3, giving Jennings even more targets. Aiyuk should eventually knock off the rust, as well. Don't expect Jennings to become one of fantasy's best wideouts, but riding the hot hand could be a solid flex play while Deebo recovers from his injury.

Tutu Atwell, Rams

Moving to another wide receiving corps that's battling injuries, the Los Angeles Rams are without two studs in Puka Nacua (knee) and Cooper Kupp (ankle). At first, it looked like Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson's show, but Tutu Atwell crashed the party in Week 3.

While Robinson remains a solid play after logging a team-high 55 snaps and 28 routes run, it's difficult to ignore Atwell's big plays on Sunday. He posted four catches, five targets, and 93 receiving yards in Week 3. That was good for 23.3 receiving yards per catch, which included a 50-yard reception.

Going forward, Atwell looks like a better option than Johnson, logging 43 snaps to Johnson's 29 in Week 3. He could be worth a stash due to the injuries, but it's hard to trust Los Angeles' receiving corps. Robinson is still getting the most work in this unit.

Jalen Nailor, Vikings

The Vikings' surprise 3-0 start has led to several unexpected fantasy contributors. Jordan Addison (ankle) and T.J. Hockenson (knee) have been out, opening up targets for the supporting cast around Justin Jefferson.

Jalen Nailor has stepped up to the plate with back-to-back top-30 weekly finishes in half PPR. Jefferson (57 snaps; 32 routes runs) and Nailor (54 snaps; 32 routes run) were the most-used targets by a landslide on Sunday. For reference, the next-best marks came from Brandon Powell (27 snaps; 20 routes run).

Nailor could be a decent flex option if your short of receivers. However, it's difficult to trust his target share at this point. He's averaging only 3.0 targets per game, and his fantasy value has been saved by three touchdowns. This is a prime TD regression candidate going forward. As is the theme for receivers on the waiver wire this week, keep your expectations tampered.

Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants

Malik Nabers is taking all of the headlines on the New York Giants, and rightfully so. He has a whopping 37 targets and 271 receiving games in three games. The Giants are currently averaging the ninth-most passing attempts per contest, meaning targets for receivers outside of Nabers too.

Look no further than Wan'Dale Robinson. He has the second-most targets on the team (24), and Robinson tied for the second-most routes run in Week 3 (31). However, Robinson is logging only 8.2 yards per catch and 9.1 fantasy points per contest.

As usual, Robinson gets plenty of targets, but his receptions are usually pretty shallow, and he's not scoring often. He gets to face a struggling Cowboys defense on Thursday that's giving up 29.7 PPG.

Others to Consider:

Brandin Cooks (at New York Giants), Josh Downs (vs. Pittsburgh), Ja'Lynn Polk (at San Francisco), Jahan Dotson (at Tampa Bay)

Tight Ends

Tyler Conklin, Jets

Following a career-high 93 receiving yards in Week 3, Tyler Conklin is an intriguing waiver wire target. He was quiet over the first two weeks, logging only 16 total receiving yards. Conklin went from four total targets over two games to six targets in Week 3.

According to PlayerProfiler, he ranked 22nd at his position in target share a season ago (18.6%). Conklin's low usage could be coming to an end with Aaron Rodgers totaling 624 passing yards thus far.

New York's receiving room has been decent so far, and after a standout performance from Conklin, an increased workload could be on the way.

Others to Consider:

Colby Parkinson (at Chicago), Zach Ertz (at Arizona), Brenton Strange (at Houston), Elijah Higgins (vs. Washington), Brock Wright (vs. Seattle)

Defenses

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers D/ST has produced three straight top-12 weekly fantasy finishes. Week 3 was the best performance yet with 21.0 fantasy points -- the highest mark prior to MNF.

Green Bay's unit is logging 3.0 takeaways per contest (most in the NFL) and will face the Vikings in Week 4. While Minnesota's offense has surprised, I'm still not fully trusting Darnold -- who has dealt with plenty of turnover issues throughout his career.

Additionally, Jaire Alexander has done a pretty good job of handling Justin Jefferson. Jefferson averaged only 37.0 receiving yards per game in 2023 head-to-head matchups. If Alexander can do it again, the Vikings' offense could finally come down to Earth.

Others to Consider:

Cincinnati Bengals (at Carolina), Arizona Cardinals D/ST (vs. Washington), Indianapolis Colts (vs. Pittsburgh)

