10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 3

With two Monday Night Football games still to come, Week 2 isn't done just yet, but we're setting our sights on Week 3.

Early-season waiver wire pickups have the advantage of being on your roster for almost the entire fantasy season, giving them the potential to be among the most impactful transactions you'll make this year.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 3.

10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets

Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford, Rams

After the Los Angeles Rams' surgical dissection of the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, many were waiting to see if a Week 2 meeting with a stingy San Francisco 49ers' defense would bring Matthew Stafford and the LA offense back down to Earth. It did not.

The Rams lost 30-23, but their offense moved the ball well and Stafford finished with 34 completions on 55 pass attempts for 307 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions -- nearly equaling his fantasy production from Week 1.

In Week 3, Stafford will face a Cincinnati Bengals' defense that has conceded at least 24 points in both games this season. The Rams are 6.5-point underdogs and should have to pass a lot, especially if the Bengals' offense finally gets back on track. Joe Burrow reportedly tweaked his calf in Week 2, and the outlook of this contest would shift if he were to miss time, but even if that happens, Stafford is worth adding to your rosters this week.

The emergence of rookie Puka Nacua and the improved play of Tutu Atwell could give Los Angeles a dynamic pass-catching group whenever Cooper Kupp returns. One of the surprises of the season thus far, Stafford has both short-term and long-term appeal heading into Week 3.

Russell Wilson, Broncos

The same can be said of Russell Wilson, who completed 18 of 32 pass attempts for 3 touchdowns and 1 interception in a Week 2 loss to the Washington Commanders. Wilson also added 56 rushing yards and now has 77 rushing yards on the season -- 27.8% of his total from last year.

Wilson's numbers were inflated by a successful 50-yard Hail Mary at the end of the game, but even without that play, he was headed for close to a 20-point fantasy outing. Entering this season, the question surrounding Wilson was if he could bounce back after his disastrous 2022 campaign. There is a long way to, but the early signs are positive.

With Jerry Jeudy back in action and Javonte Williams avoiding any setbacks thus far, Wilson is at the helm of a Denver Broncos offense that is not short on talent.

In Week 3, Wilson will face the Miami Dolphins. The Broncos are currently 6.5-point underdogs in that contest, which has a game total of 46.5 points. The memories of 2022 are hard to shake, but Wilson is firmly in consideration as a streamer in Week 3 and holds some long-term potential, as well.

Others to Consider:

Sam Howell (vs. Bills), Kenny Pickett (at Las Vegas)

Running Backs

Zack Moss, Colts

After missing Week 1 with a broken arm, Zack Moss was impactful in his season debut in Week 2 -- notching 18 carries for 88 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the Indianapolis Colts' 31-20 win over the Houston Texans. Moss was also involved in the passing game, catching all 4 of his targets for 19 receiving yards. He was the only Colts' running back to record a carry in Week 2.

In Week 3, Moss will face a Baltimore Ravens' defense that held Joe Mixon to 59 yards on 13 carries in Week 2. It's not a particularly exciting matchup, but Moss projects for a sizable role and should be rostered anywhere he is available. He has at least 65 rushing yards in each of his last five games played.

Anthony Richardson is uncertain for Week 3 after exiting Week 2's win with a concussion. His potential absence would change the dynamic of the Colts' offense. But Gardner Minshew is a very capable backup, and Indianapolis should still be able to move the ball.

Moss has some long-term appeal as well. While Jonathan Taylor can return as early as Week 5, it's not a lock JT returns then. If Taylor were to be traded, Moss could have a role for the rest of the season.

Matt Breida, Giants

After a terribly slow start, the New York Giants came storming back in Week 2 to secure a 31-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Unfortunately, during the Giants' comeback, star running back Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury and was forced to leave the game.

As of Monday morning, the belief is that Barkley avoided a fracture and may have also avoided a high-ankle sprain. If that's the case, he probably won't be out long. But however long Barkley is sidelined, Matt Breida should be busy.

Breida's only carry in Week 2 came after Barkley exited the game, and he has just four total touches so far this season. In Week 3, the Giants will face the 49ers on Thursday Night Football. The short week will make it extremely difficult for Barkley to be active for that game, opening the door for Breida to lead the backfield.

The last time the Giants faced an elite defense, they were blanked, 40-0, by Dallas. Even with an increased role, Breida's outlook for Week 3 isn't very appealing, but in Weeks 4 and 5, New York faces Seattle and Miami. If Barkley ends up being out for those games, Breida could provide low-end RB2/flex value.

Roschon Johnson, Bears

Roschon Johnson was included in this piece last week, and if he is still available, he is an even better addition now.

In Week 1, the Chicago Bears' backfield was a three-way split with Khalil Herbert leading the way with nine carries and Johnson and D'Onta Foreman each seeing five. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, Foreman was a healthy scratch, cutting the backfield down to two.

This past week, Herbert turned 7 carries into 35 rushing yards (5.0 yards per carry) and caught 1 of his 3 targets for 23 receiving yards. Johnson produced 32 rushing yards on 4 carries (8.0 yards per carry) and caught both of his targets for 10 receiving yards. For the season, Johnson has the best yards per carry (5.8) on the team, well ahead of Herbert (3.9) and Justin Fields (4.8). Johnson also leads the backfield in targets (nine) and receptions (eight).

For now, Johnson remains on the lesser side of a committee in a Bears' offense that is averaging just 18.5 points per game. In the future, he may find himself leading that committee. Through two weeks, Johnson has done all that he can to show that he deserves more touches and is trending in a positive direction.

Next up, a Week 3 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs where Johnson's pass-game skills should be needed.

De'Von Achane, Dolphins

De'Von Achane, the 84th overall pick in April's draft, made his NFL debut in Week 2, with 1 carry and 1 reception for 15 total yards.

Achane didn't make much of an impact in his debut, but he is an exciting preemptive pickup for what he could eventually accomplish in Miami's offense. Salvon Ahmed, Miami's second-string running back, suffered a groin injury in Week 2, which could open the door for Achane to see some additional touches working behind Raheem Mostert.

Mostert was electric in Week 2's 24-17 win over the New England Patriots -- his performance was highlighted by a 43-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that wound up being the winning score. For as long as he remains in this role, Mostert is an exciting weekly start, but he has a long history of missing time due to injury. Since the start of 2020, he has averaged just 8.3 games played per season.

It may never happen this season, but if Achane ever does see significant touches, his ceiling in this explosive Dolphins offense is high. If you have an open roster spot, he is an excellent bench stash.

Others to Consider:

Craig Reynolds (vs. Falcons), Zach Evans (vs. Bengals), Sean Tucker (vs. Eagles)

Editor's Note: With Nick Chubb out for the season, Jerome Ford is expected to be the team's featured back.

Wide Receivers

Nico Collins, Texans

Nico Collins might not be available in your league, but if he is, he wuld be my high-priority pickup heading into Week 3.

A former third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Collins' third season is off to an excellent start. Against the Colts in Week 2, he caught 7 of 9 targets for 146 yards and 1 touchdown. Through two weeks, Collins has 13 receptions on 20 targets for 226 yards and 1 touchdown. He leads the NFL in yards per touch (17.4) and ranks inside the top 10 in receptions, targets and yards.

Robert Woods (19 targets) is heavily involved, but Collins leads Houston in target share (23.2%) and has been -- by far -- their most impactful pass-catcher.

Entering the season, a concern for all of Houston's pass-catchers was that the offense would be run-heavy with rookie C.J. Stroud under center. Through two weeks, that has not been the case. Stroud's 91 pass attempts ranks third in the league, his 58 completions rank fifth, and his 626 passing yards rank fourth.

The Texans have trailed in both of their games so far, but that is unlikely to change moving forward. First-year head coach DeMeco Ryans seems content to let Stroud air it out, which makes Collins an exciting addition for both the short-term and long-term. In Week 3 Houston will face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Marvin Mims Jr., Broncos

The 63rd overall pick in this year's draft, Marvin Mims' career got off to a slow start in Week 1 when he played on just 27% of the snaps and caught both of his targets for 9 yards. Against the Commanders in Week 2, Mims' snap percentage decreased to 24%, but he made the most of his opportunities, catching both of his targets for 113 yards and a touchdown.

There is no guarantee that Mims' production will lead to an increase in playing time in Week 3, but Denver drafted him in the second round, and so far, he has delivered with the limited volume he has seen. The Broncos have already lost Tim Patrick for the season, and Greg Dulcich was placed on injured reserve. Their pass-catching options behind their current starters are limited.

Jerry Jeudy returned to a near full-time role in Week 2 after sitting out Week 1 with a hamstring injury. He made it through the game without a setback, but hamstring injuries have a high reoccurrence rate. Both Jeudy and Sutton have missed time in the past due to injuries, and if that were to happen again, Mims would suddenly be in line for a large role.

In the short term, Mims doesn't offer any projectable weekly fantasy production, but he is an excellent bench stash with two paths to weekly fantasy relevance. He can continue to play well and force his way into a large role down the stretch, as many rookie wide receivers do, or he could move into a larger role as the result of an injury.

Others to Consider:

Josh Reynolds (vs. Falcons), Jayden Reed (vs. Saints), Nelson Agholor (vs. Colts), Hunter Renfrow (vs. Steelers)

Tight Ends

Hunter Henry, Patriots

Two weeks into the season, Hunter Henry ranks second in fantasy points at the tight end position, behind only Minnesota's T.J. Hockenson. Henry backed up his five-catch performance in Week 1 with a six-catch performance against the Dolphins in Week 2. For the season, he has hauled in 11 of 13 targets for 108 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Touchdowns are hard to rely on, especially in an offense like New England's that doesn't project as a top-tier unit. If you took away his touchdowns, Henry would still have more fantasy points than the next highest-scoring tight end, Evan Engram.

If you missed out on Sam LaPorta as a pickup and have a need at tight end, Henry is an excellent addition and can be a weekly producer for your team. The connection he has with Mac Jones, especially in the red zone, gives him a weekly ceiling. Removing the disaster that was New England's 2022 season, Henry now has 11 touchdowns in his 19 games as a Patriot.

Others to Consider:

Jake Ferguson (at Cardinals), Zach Ertz (vs. Cowboys), Luke Musgrave (vs. Saints)

Defenses

Kansas City Chiefs

In Week 3, the Kansas City Chiefs host the 0-2 Bears. In Week 2, the Buccaneers faced Chicago, and the Tampa Bay D/ST finished as the top-scoring defense -- totaling six sacks, two interceptions, and one touchdown. The Green Bay D/ST was the D/ST4 in Week 1 thanks to a date with Chicago.

To say Chicago is struggling right now would be putting it kindly. Chicago's 4.5 yards per play is tied for fifth-worst in the NFL, and their four turnovers are tied for the third-most. Their defense has allowed the second-most points in the league (65) and the third-most yards (766).

The Chiefs' defense just held the Jaguars to nine points, generating four sacks and one fumble recovery. If the Chiefs jump out to a large lead early and force the Bears to pass, the Kansas City D/ST will have an excellent opportunity to capitalize.

Others to Consider:

Pittsburgh D/ST (at Raiders), Jacksonville D/ST (vs. Texans), New England D/ST (at Jets)

