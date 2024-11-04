10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Heading Into Week 10

Week 9 featured notable injuries to star receivers Drake London (hip), A.J. Brown (knee), and Chris Olave (concussion). Plus, Dak Prescott exited Sunday's contest due to a hamstring injury, shaking up the fantasy value of the Dallas Cowboys' key players.

Similar to last week's waiver wire, running back options are lacking. But there are quality targets at quarterback, wide receiver, and tight end.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 10.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets

Quarterbacks

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are still in the midst of a dreadful 2-7 start, but Trevor Lawrence has at least found his footing over the last five games with 0.07 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db), via NFL Next Gen Stats. His fantasy production has also spiked over the last two games, logging 24.3 and 21.6 points. Both were good for top-seven weekly finishes.

Lawrence pulled off the feats against the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles, as well. Each defense was in the top half of schedule-adjusted pass defense prior to Week 9, and the Jags' receiving corps was pretty thin in both contests. As usual, Jacksonville had negative game scripts in these matchups, meaning increased passing attempts for Lawrence.

His recent fantasy success has also been boosted by three rushing touchdowns since Week 8. He touts a 42.9% red zone rushing attempt margin share during the span, making this somewhat sustainable. Will Lawrence keep posting two rushing touchdowns? Probably not, but a rushing touchdown here and there could do wonders for his value.

The Jags' signal-caller is available in about 52% of Yahoo! leagues. Plenty of passing attempts should be available in another potential negative game script as underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is another uber-talented QB that was underperforming early in the season, failing to finish among the top 20 in weekly finishes over his first five games. After averaging only 22.8 passing attempts per game over the first four games, Herbert's attempts are up to 33.0 per contest over his previous four outings.

We finally have some promising fantasy numbers over the last two weeks at 24.1 and 19.5 fantasy points. Herbert has finished among the top 12 fantasy QBs in back-to-back games. He carries solid efficiency at 0.05 EPA/db over his last four games, as well.

Rookie Ladd McConkey has been a reliable target for Herbert, Quentin Johnston returned from injury in Week 9 with 118 receiving yards, and D.J. Chark is nearing a return after being activated from IR. Herbert's fantasy stock is steadily rising, and he's available in 56% of leagues.

Others to Consider:

Bo Nix (at Kansas City), Aaron Rodgers (at Arizona), Russell Wilson (at Washington), Drake Maye (at Chicago)

Running Backs

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Similar to last week, running backs for the waiver wire leaves a lot to be desired. This list is pretty much nothing but handcuffs to stash. However, we do have some decent options for any PPR leagues. We'll start with Jaylen Warren of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Warren has recorded at least a 31% snap rate in all six appearances this season. After logging a 51% snap rate in Week 7, Warren became a hot commodity on the waiver wire. However, this immediately dipped to 39% in Week 8.

He's averaging 3.0 targets per game paired with a 11.7% target share since returning from injury. His 18.2% red zone target share during the span is also very encouraging (third-highest on the team). Warren and Najee Harris each logged a 50.0% red zone snap share in Week 8 while both backs totaled three red zone touches.

If Warren can start finding the end zone, fantasy value will finally be present; he has yet to record a double-digit fantasy point game in half-PPR. Warren is rostered in 42% of leagues, making him a decent waiver target.

Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans

Going into the season, the Tennessee Titans' backfield seemed to be a split workload between Tyjae Spears and Tony Pollard. That has not been the case, for Spears has taken a snap share surpassing 40.0% in only two of his five appearances.

Spears has missed three consecutive games due to injuries, but he could return from a hamstring setback after participating in a limited practice last week. If Spears is back, he's far from a flex play.

There's still potential value here, though, as Spears averaged 3.0 targets per contest and a 11.3% target share over his four full appearances. However, Pollard is the clear top dog as he even carried a higher target share than Spears over those four games (15.1%). Spears could simply be a high-end handcuff going forward.

Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears

Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers

Neither Khalil Herbert or Miles Sanders have contributed much of anything in fantasy football this season. Both land on the waiver wire list with the trade deadline on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Ian Rapoport circled both running backs as trade candidates a couple of weeks ago. The Dallas Cowboys have been a rumored landing spot for Herbert for a couple of months. Other running back hungry teams, such as the Las Vegas Raiders, could also make a push for either back. If Herbert and/or Sanders are moved into promising situations, they should become quality waiver wire targets.

Others to Consider:

Ray Davis (at Indianapolis), Tyler Allgeier (at Atlanta), Braelon Allen (at Arizona), Blake Corum (vs. Miami), Zach Charbonnet (Bye)

Wide Receivers

Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns

Jerry Jeudy has yet to record a splashy fantasy game as he hasn't finished among the top-20 weekly wideouts once this season. However, it's difficult to ignore the kind of volume Jeudy has received since Jameis Winston took over as the Cleveland Browns' starting wide receiver.

Over the last two games, Jeudy is logging 9.5 targets per game and a 21.8% target share (third-highest on team). His air yards share during the span also ranks third on the team at 27.2%. It's led to back-to-back games with solid stats at 6.0 catches and 76.0 receiving yards per game.

Jeudy has yet to find the end zone, harming his fantasy value. Some positive regression could be imminent, though, as he touts a 25.0% red zone target share during the span (second-highest). Thanks to the Browns' second-highest pass rate across the NFL, Jeudy's fantasy numbers could spike in the coming weeks. However, he's not widely available with a 48% roster rate.

Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers

Perhaps the best receiver target ahead of Week 10 is the Carolina Panthers' first-round rookie Xavier Legette. The last two weeks have given us a look at Carolina's receiving room without Diontae Johnson, and Legette logged over 11.0 fantasy points in both games while touting team-highs in target share (22.4%) and air yards share (33.0%).

Adam Thielen was a limited participant in two of three practices last week (hamstring). The vet receiver could be nearing his return, but he's landing in trade rumors. There's a good chance we've already seen Thielen's last game as a Panther.

The last two games showed what Legette can do in a receiving corps minus Johnson and Thielen. If Thielen is moved, Legette only becomes an even bigger priority for the waiver wire. He's rostered in only 27% of leagues.

Ray-Ray McCloud, Atlanta Falcons

As mentioned, Week 9 was not kind to star receivers. The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints lack receiving depth that's worth targeting, but the Atlanta Falcons are a different story.

If London misses any time, Ray-Ray McCloud is a worthy add. He just produced his first double-digit fantasy performance of the season in Week 9. London recorded only a 20% snap share due to his injury. McCloud has enjoyed at least a 83% snap share in eight consecutive games, and he posted a 96.2% route share in Week 9.

Following London's absence, McCloud also took one of three red zone targets, leading to his first touchdown of the season. Ray-Ray immediately produced when London was out of the lineup. If London's absence continues, McCloud should be startable in Week 10.

Others to Consider:

Adam Thielen (vs. New York Giants), Jalen McMillan (vs. San Francisco), Demario Douglas (at Chicago), Quentin Johnston (vs. Tennessee), Darius Slayton (at Carolina), Mike Williams (at Arizona)

Tight Ends

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

After producing top-10 weekly finishes in Week 2 and Week 3, Mike Gesicki was on the outside of the top-25 tight ends from Week 4 to Week 7. He woke up in Week 8, producing seven catches for 73 receiving yards on eight targets (8.8 fantasy points).

Ahead of Monday Night Football, Gesicki currently leads tight ends with 24.5 fantasy points in Week 9. He posted a season-high 20.0 yards per catch while finding the end zone twice. Since Week 8, Gesicki carries a 19.2% target share (second-highest) and 27.5% air yards share (second-highest).

While he's an enticing add after Sunday's big-time performance, much of this has to do with Tee Higgins' absence from a quadricep injury. Three of Gesicki's four top-16 weekly finishes have come when Higgins is out. If Tee continues to be out of the lineup, Gesicki is a good play.

Others to Consider:

Taysom Hill (at Atlanta), Zach Ertz (vs. Pittsburgh), Hunter Henry (at Chicago), Jonnu Smith (at Los Angeles Rams), Theo Johnson (at Carolina)

Defenses

New York Giants

The New York Giants' D/ST has been about as average as it gets (D/ST16). Over the last month of play, New York has produced two top-13 weekly finishes, though.

Week 10 features a favorable matchup against the Carolina Panthers, who log the fourth-fewest points per game (PPG) and sixth-fewest yards per play. Before Week 9, the Panthers had the second-worst adjusted overall offense and pass offense. The Giants carry the 14th-best adjusted defense and 11th-best adjusted pass defense.

Carolina also logs 1.7 giveaways per game (fourth-most). New York always had potential for points from sacks thanks to Pro Football Focus' eighth-best pass=rushing grade. The G-Men's biggest worry will be stopping the run, for they carry the 5th-worst adjusted run defense while the Panthers log 4.4 yards per rushing attempt (16th-best).

Another solid performance from New York's D/ST looks likely in Week 10, and the unit is widely available with just a 6% roster rate.

Others to Consider:

Atlanta Falcons (at New Orleans), Detroit Lions (at Houston)

