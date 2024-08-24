Zamir White 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Zamir White put up 58.9 fantasy points last season, 54th among all NFL running backs. The Las Vegas Raiders RB is currently the 20th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Zamir White Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at White's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 58.9 231 54 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 166.4 62 20

Zamir White 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, White finished with 14.5 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 145 yards. That was in Week 16 versus the Kansas City Chiefs. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Broncos 0.7 1 2 0 1 1 0 7 Week 2 @Bills 0.2 4 22 0 - 0 0 22 Week 4 @Chargers 1.5 3 15 0 - 0 0 15 Week 6 Patriots 0.9 2 2 0 2 2 0 9 Week 7 @Bears 2.8 2 2 0 3 3 0 28 Week 9 Giants -0.2 4 -2 0 - 0 0 -2 Week 10 Jets 0.5 1 5 0 - 0 0 5 View Full Table

Zamir White vs. Other Raiders Rushers

The Raiders ran 57.4% passing plays and 42.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 23rd in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how White's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Zamir White 104 451 1 12 4.3 Alexander Mattison 180 700 0 23 3.9 Gardner Minshew 34 100 3 7 2.9 Ameer Abdullah 15 89 0 0 5.9

