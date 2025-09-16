Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Zach Charbonnet and the Seattle Seahawks will meet the New Orleans Saints and their 17th-ranked run defense (111.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Charbonnet for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Saints? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Charbonnet this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Zach Charbonnet Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints

Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 50.85

50.85 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.69

9.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Charbonnet Fantasy Performance

With 11.7 fantasy points in 2025 (5.9 per game), Charbonnet is the 37th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 151st overall.

In two games this year, Charbonnet has generated 11.7 fantasy points, as he's rushed for 57 yards and scored one touchdown on 27 carries.

Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Charbonnet carried 15 times for 10 yards (0.7 yards per carry), good for 1.0 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Saints Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against New Orleans this year.

The Saints have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

New Orleans has allowed two players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Saints have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against New Orleans this season.

A total of Five players have hauled in a TD pass against the Saints this year.

New Orleans has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Saints have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

New Orleans has not allowed an opposing player to score a touchdown on the ground in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Zach Charbonnet? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.