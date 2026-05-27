MLB Player Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Julio Rodriguez to Record an RBI (+130)

Oneil Cruz to Record 2+ H/R/RBI (-130)

Mike Burrows Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-106)

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Player Prop Bets for Today

Mariners vs. A's, 3:06 p.m. ET

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Julio Rodriguez +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Seattle Mariners are in a delectable spot today at homer-happy Sutter Health Park against southpaw Jeffrey Springs.

Springs has a 4.32 SIERA and 19.7% K rate. Right-handed hitters have tagged him for a 42.2% fly-ball rate and 1.66 homers per nine innings. At home, he's let up 1.72 homers per nine overall.

Julio Rodriguez is off to a customary slow start, but he's starting to pick it up, posting a .364 wOBA in May. He's got three RBI over his past three games, and on a day when the M's are listed at -113 odds to go over 4.5 runs, J-Rod should have an RBI chance or two.

Cubs vs. Pirates, 6:41 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Oneil Cruz -135 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jameson Taillon is a great matchup for Oneil Cruz.

For starters, Taillon is a right-hander, and that's Cruz's best split. Taillon is also giving up gobs of juicy contact this season, including a 50.3% fly-ball rate and 2.77 jacks per nine. Against lefty bats, he's surrendering a 44.9% hard-hit rate, 56.4% fly-ball rate, a .384 wOBA and an astounding 3.42 homers per nine.

Lastly, the wind is blowing out to center, so this is a fantastic spot for Cruz to do damage.

Astros vs. Rangers, 8:06 p.m. ET

Mike Burrows - Strikeouts Mike Burrows Over May 28 12:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Mike Burrows has sneaky-good K upside, and I think he can reach five-plus strikeouts today in a lovely matchup with the Texas Rangers.

Since the start of 2025, Burrows has pitched to a 22.3% strikeout rate and 11.7% swinging-strike rate. He's gone at least 5.2 innings in four consecutive starts, and his ability to work deep into games gives him plenty of chances to rack up punchouts.

Burrows can thrive today against Texas. Not only is Globe Life Park a pitcher-friendly venue, Texas is 21st in wOBA with the 12th-highest strikeout rate. In short, they're a superb matchup.

Burrows to notch at least five Ks is my favorite pitcher prop on Wednesday.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.