MLB Strikeout Props Today: 4 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Gavin Williams Over 7.5 Strikeouts — Nationals at Guardians, 1:10 PM ET

Cristopher Sanchez Over 5.5 Strikeouts — Phillies at Padres, 4:10 PM ET

Walker Buehler Under 4.5 Strikeouts — Phillies at Padres, 4:10 PM ET

Bryce Elder Over 4.5 Strikeouts — Braves at Red Sox, 6:45 PM ET

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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Today's Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets

Gavin Williams Over 6.5 Strikeouts: Best Strikeout Prop — Nationals at Guardians

Gavin Williams - Strikeouts Gavin Williams Over May 27 5:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Last time out, Gavin Williams fanned 11 over eight shutout innings. It was his third outing with double-digit punchouts this season.

Through 69.1 innings, Williams has 84 strikeouts and an elite 14.0% swinging-strike rate.

The matchup against the Washington Nationals supports the over at 6.5. Washington's lineup features right-handed hitters who have produced some of the highest swing-and-miss rates against high-velocity starters this season. Williams' fastball is at peak velocity and maximum deception in the first inning before cold lineups calibrate, and his second-time-through-the-order production has been strong as well given his put-away slider complements his four-seamer effectively as hitters adjust.

Pitching as well as anyone in baseball, Williams can reach seven Ks this afternoon.

Cristopher Sanchez Over 6.5 Strikeouts: Best Strikeout Prop — Phillies at Padres

Cristopher Sanchez - Strikeouts Cristopher Sanchez Over May 27 8:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Cristopher Sanchez is on fire, producing a 2.57 SIERA and 29.1% K rate this season. He hasn't allowed a run over four straight starts and now he gets to pitch at Petco Park, a great venue for hurlers. His left-handed fastball-slider combination is the defining feature of his dominance, generating consistent swing-and-miss regardless of venue.

The Padres' lineup against left-handed pitching is a moderate matchup. Their lineup features right-handed hitters susceptible to a quality southpaw's slider, and Sanchez's ability to tunnel his fastball and slider off the same release point creates deceptive sequencing that produces early-count swing-and-miss.

At 6.5 strikeouts, Sanchez has cleared this line in four of his past five starts.

Walker Buehler Under 4.5 Strikeouts: Best Strikeout Prop — Phillies at Padres

Walker Buehler - Strikeouts Walker Buehler Under May 27 8:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Walker Buehler is the opposing starter in this same Phillies-Padres matchup, and his strikeout profile points toward the under.

Buehler has a lowly 7.4% swinging-strike rate on the season and has gone past five frames in just one of his last three outings.

He's sporting an ugly 5.05 ERA and is getting ready to face a Philly lineup that has some pop despite its struggles.

Buehler has fanned five-plus batters in only three of his 10 starts.

Bryce Elder Over 4.5 Strikeouts: Best Strikeout Prop — Braves at Red Sox

Bryce Elder - Strikeouts Bryce Elder Under May 27 10:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Elder is off to a very strong start to the 2026 season, posting a 1.97 ERA over 68.2 innings. He's not always a high-K guy, but he's putting up a 22.0% K rate so far this season, which is a career-best clip.

The Boston Red Sox lineup is currently ranked in the bottom third of the American League in both OPS and contact rate. A struggling, sub-.500 team offers a favorable matchup for a right-handed sinker-heavy pitcher like Elder who generates ground balls and weak contact in addition to his improved strikeout numbers.

With Fenway Park's unique dimensions and a Boston offense that has been inconsistent against opposing starters, Elder has the platform to clear 4.5 strikeouts.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

What are the best MLB strikeout prop bets today May 27, 2026? The four best MLB strikeout props on Wednesday are: Gavin Williams Over 6.5 (Nationals at Guardians), Cristopher Sanchez Over 6.5 (Phillies at Padres), Walker Buehler Under 4.5 (Phillies at Padres), and Bryce Elder Over 4.5 (Braves at Red Sox). All available at sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/mlb.

Why is Walker Buehler a strikeout under play today? Buehler carries a 5.20 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and just 31 strikeouts in 36.1 innings entering recent starts, with three of his last five outings failing to reach five innings. His 3.1 strikeouts per start average is well below the 4.5 line. The under at near-even juice is the most straightforward individual prop on the board.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.