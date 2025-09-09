Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Zach Charbonnet and the Seattle Seahawks will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers -- whose run defense was ranked sixth in the league last year (98.7 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Charbonnet a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Steelers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Zach Charbonnet Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 52.62

52.62 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.30

0.30 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.34

14.34 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Charbonnet 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 144.9 fantasy points (8.5 per game), Charbonnet was 25th at his position (and 81st in the league).

In his one game this season, Charbonnet accumulated 10.7 fantasy points. He rushed for 47 yards on 12 carries, with one touchdown.

Charbonnet picked up 31.3 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 134 yards, 2 TDs; 7 receptions, 59 yards -- in his best game last season, in Week 14 versus the Arizona Cardinals.

Charbonnet accumulated 22.7 fantasy points in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins (18 carries, 91 yards, 2 TDs) in his second-best game last season.

In Week 11 against the San Francisco 49ers, Charbonnet put up a season-low 0.5 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 4 carries, 3 yards.

Charbonnet recorded 0.9 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 14 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the season (Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons).

Steelers Defensive Performance

Last season, Pittsburgh allowed only three quarterbacks to register over 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Steelers last season.

Through the air last season, Pittsburgh allowed two or more touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

Last season, the Steelers allowed just three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Pittsburgh let seven players pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Steelers allowed 23 players to catch a TD pass against them last season.

Last year, no player caught more than one touchdown pass versus Pittsburgh.

On the ground, two players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Steelers last season.

Against Pittsburgh last season, 12 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Steelers allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only two players last season.

Want more data and analysis on Zach Charbonnet? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.