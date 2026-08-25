Padres vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Padres vs Pirates Game Info

San Diego Padres (71-61) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (64-69)

Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Tuesday, August 25, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and SportsNet PT

Padres vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-116) | PIT: (-102)

SD: (-116) | PIT: (-102) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-205) | PIT: -1.5 (+168)

SD: +1.5 (-205) | PIT: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 8-9, 3.38 ERA vs Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 9-11, 3.95 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Michael King (8-9) to the mound, while Paul Skenes (9-11) will take the ball for the Pirates. King's team is 9-17-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When King starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-9. The Pirates have gone 8-18-0 against the spread when Skenes starts. The Pirates are 1-3 in Skenes' four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (54.7%)

Padres vs Pirates Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Padres vs. Pirates reveal San Diego as the favorite (-116) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (-102) on the road.

Padres vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Pirates are +168 to cover, while the Padres are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Padres vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Padres-Pirates on Aug. 25, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 33, or 56.9%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Diego has a record of 30-20 when favored by -116 or more this year.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 58 of 132 chances this season.

The Padres have an against the spread record of 77-55-0 in 132 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have put together a 25-36 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41% of those games).

Pittsburgh has gone 19-29 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (39.6%).

The Pirates have played in 131 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-56-3).

The Pirates have collected a 64-67-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.9% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego in OBP (.358), slugging percentage (.449) and total hits (146) this season. He has a .287 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 47th in slugging.

Manny Machado is batting .215 with 20 doubles, 24 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He ranks 130th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jackson Merrill has collected 119 base hits, an OBP of .288 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Xander Bogaerts has 11 home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .218 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up a team-best .370 on-base percentage. He's batting .261 and slugging .424.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 62nd, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is 69th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe's 123 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .252 while slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He is 76th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Nick Gonzales has a .397 slugging percentage, which paces the Pirates.

Spencer Horwitz has 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .252.

Padres vs Pirates Head to Head

8/24/2026: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/8/2026: 8-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/7/2026: 7-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/6/2026: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/1/2025: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/31/2025: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/30/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/4/2025: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/2/2025: 9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/14/2024: 8-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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