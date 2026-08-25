Twins vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Athletics Game Info

Minnesota Twins (64-68) vs. Athletics (51-81)

Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Tuesday, August 25, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and Twins.TV

Twins vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-154) | OAK: (+130)

MIN: (-154) | OAK: (+130) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+104) | OAK: +1.5 (-125)

MIN: -1.5 (+104) | OAK: +1.5 (-125) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Twins vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Twins) - 9-5, 3.90 ERA vs Gage Jump (Athletics) - 5-8, 4.83 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Taj Bradley (9-5, 3.90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Gage Jump (5-8, 4.83 ERA). Bradley's team is 16-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bradley's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-2. The Athletics have a 9-7-0 ATS record in Jump's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics are 4-6 in Jump's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (52.4%)

Twins vs Athletics Moneyline

The Twins vs Athletics moneyline has the Twins as a -154 favorite, while the Athletics are a +130 underdog at home.

Twins vs Athletics Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Twins are +104 to cover, while the Athletics are -125 to cover.

Twins vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Athletics on Aug. 25 is 9.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

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Twins vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in 25, or 55.6%, of the 45 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Twins have won five of nine games when listed as at least -154 or better on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 72 of their 129 games with a total this season.

In 129 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 70-59-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 35 of the 95 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (36.8%).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 11-27 (28.9%).

The Athletics have played in 132 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-64-2).

The Athletics have put together a 60-72-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee has 20 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .247. He has an on-base percentage of .300 and a slugging percentage of .431.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 83rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 119th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Lee will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs.

Josh Bell has an OPS of .742, fueled by an OBP of .318 and a team-best slugging percentage of .424 this season. He's batting .253.

He is 73rd in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging in the majors.

Kody Clemens has 102 hits and is batting .239 this season.

Luke Keaschall has 115 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .364.

Keaschall heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .381 with five doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jeff McNeil has 17 doubles, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .267. He's slugging .362 with an on-base percentage of .318.

McNeil heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Lawrence Butler is batting .223 with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .363 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 116th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage.

Zack Gelof is batting .261 with 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 21 walks.

Carlos Cortes is batting .257 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks.

Twins vs Athletics Head to Head

8/24/2026: 9-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -140, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -140, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/26/2026: 11-8 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-8 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/25/2026: 2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/24/2026: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/21/2025: 8-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/20/2025: 4-2 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/19/2025: 6-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/5/2025: 14-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

14-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/4/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/3/2025: 10-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

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