Guardians vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Los Angeles Angels.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Angels Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (66-66) vs. Los Angeles Angels (52-80)

Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Tuesday, August 25, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and CleGuardians.TV

Guardians vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-142) | LAA: (+120)

CLE: (-142) | LAA: (+120) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+118) | LAA: +1.5 (-142)

CLE: -1.5 (+118) | LAA: +1.5 (-142) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Guardians vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 12-7, 3.72 ERA vs Walbert Urena (Angels) - 8-9, 2.80 ERA

The Guardians will call on Gavin Williams (12-7) against the Angels and Walbert Urena (8-9). Williams' team is 12-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Williams' team has a record of 11-9 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels have a 16-5-0 record against the spread in Urena's starts. The Angels are 8-10 in Urena's 18 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (52.1%)

Guardians vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -142 favorite despite being on the road.

Guardians vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The Angels are -142 to cover, and the Guardians are +118.

Guardians vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Guardians-Angels on Aug. 25 is 7.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Angels Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (50%) in those games.

Cleveland has a record of 15-9 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 60 of their 126 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 126 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 61-65-0 against the spread.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 104 total times this season. They've finished 38-66 in those games.

Los Angeles is 22-41 (winning only 34.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

In the 131 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-76-3).

The Angels have covered 51.9% of their games this season, going 68-63-0 ATS.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland with 119 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .450. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Jose Ramirez is hitting .235 with 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 54 walks, while slugging .374 with an on-base percentage of .334.

He is 108th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Ramirez enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .143 with an RBI.

Steven Kwan has 113 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .371.

Kwan takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .286 with five walks and two RBIs.

Brayan Rocchio has 10 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has racked up a team-best .381 on-base percentage. He's batting .240 and slugging .433.

He is 98th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Trout hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Zach Neto leads his team with 121 hits and has a club-high .434 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .237 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Vaughn Grissom is hitting .245 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Moises Ballesteros has nine doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while batting .214.

Guardians vs Angels Head to Head

8/24/2026: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/13/2026: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/12/2026: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/11/2026: 7-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/1/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/31/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/30/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/6/2025: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 10-4 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/4/2025: 8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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