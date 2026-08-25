Guardians vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25
Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.
The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Los Angeles Angels.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Guardians vs Angels Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (66-66) vs. Los Angeles Angels (52-80)
- Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2026
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ABTV and CleGuardians.TV
Guardians vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CLE: (-142) | LAA: (+120)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+118) | LAA: +1.5 (-142)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Guardians vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 12-7, 3.72 ERA vs Walbert Urena (Angels) - 8-9, 2.80 ERA
The Guardians will call on Gavin Williams (12-7) against the Angels and Walbert Urena (8-9). Williams' team is 12-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Williams' team has a record of 11-9 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels have a 16-5-0 record against the spread in Urena's starts. The Angels are 8-10 in Urena's 18 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Guardians vs Angels Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Guardians win (52.1%)
Guardians vs Angels Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -142 favorite despite being on the road.
Guardians vs Angels Spread
- The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The Angels are -142 to cover, and the Guardians are +118.
Guardians vs Angels Over/Under
- The over/under for Guardians-Angels on Aug. 25 is 7.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.
Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!
Guardians vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (50%) in those games.
- Cleveland has a record of 15-9 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.
- The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 60 of their 126 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 126 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 61-65-0 against the spread.
- The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 104 total times this season. They've finished 38-66 in those games.
- Los Angeles is 22-41 (winning only 34.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.
- In the 131 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-76-3).
- The Angels have covered 51.9% of their games this season, going 68-63-0 ATS.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland with 119 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .450. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .363.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 45th in slugging.
- Jose Ramirez is hitting .235 with 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 54 walks, while slugging .374 with an on-base percentage of .334.
- He is 108th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Ramirez enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .143 with an RBI.
- Steven Kwan has 113 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .371.
- Kwan takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .286 with five walks and two RBIs.
- Brayan Rocchio has 10 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.
Angels Player Leaders
- Mike Trout has racked up a team-best .381 on-base percentage. He's batting .240 and slugging .433.
- He is 98th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Trout hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.
- Zach Neto leads his team with 121 hits and has a club-high .434 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .237 with an on-base percentage of .316.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 60th in slugging.
- Vaughn Grissom is hitting .245 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- Moises Ballesteros has nine doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while batting .214.
Guardians vs Angels Head to Head
- 8/24/2026: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 5/13/2026: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 5/12/2026: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 5/11/2026: 7-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 6/1/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 5/31/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 5/30/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/6/2025: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/5/2025: 10-4 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 4/4/2025: 8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
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