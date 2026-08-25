Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25
Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.
The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Chicago Cubs in MLB action on Tuesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Game Info
- Arizona Diamondbacks (69-63) vs. Chicago Cubs (76-56)
- Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2026
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: Dbacks.TV and MARQ
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ARI: (-108) | CHC: (-108)
- Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-184) | CHC: -1.5 (+152)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 7-1, 3.39 ERA vs Clay Holmes (Cubs) - 5-6, 2.49 ERA
The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Brandon Pfaadt (7-1, 3.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Clay Holmes (5-6, 2.49 ERA). Pfaadt and his team have a record of 12-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Pfaadt's team has won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Cubs are 5-7-0 ATS in Holmes' 12 starts that had a set spread. The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog in three of Holmes' starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (57.8%)
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Diamondbacks, Chicago is the underdog at -108, and Arizona is -108 playing at home.
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Spread
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Cubs on Aug. 25, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
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Diamondbacks vs Cubs Betting Trends
- The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 32, or 59.3%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Arizona has been victorious 35 times in 57 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 131 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 70-61-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cubs have been the underdog on the moneyline 39 total times this season. They've gone 21-18 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Chicago has a 21-18 record (winning 53.8% of its games).
- The Cubs have played in 127 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-58-0).
- The Cubs have covered 49.6% of their games this season, going 63-64-0 against the spread.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.490) and total hits (120) this season. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .349.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 77th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Geraldo Perdomo has 18 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 76 walks. He's batting .246 and slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .354.
- Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 85th, his on-base percentage 39th, and his slugging percentage 116th.
- Perdomo has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
- Gabriel Moreno has 112 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.
- Nolan Arenado has 21 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Pete Crow-Armstrong has 140 hits with a .376 on-base percentage and a .554 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Cubs. He's batting .278.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 27th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.
- Alex Bregman is hitting .256 with 24 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 65 walks. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .345.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 68th, his on-base percentage is 51st, and he is 78th in slugging.
- Nico Hoerner has 27 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 walks while hitting .262.
- Seiya Suzuki is batting .269 with 25 doubles, 22 home runs and 61 walks.
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Head to Head
- 8/24/2026: 7-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 5/3/2026: 8-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 5/2/2026: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/1/2026: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 4/19/2025: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 4/18/2025: 13-11 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 3/30/2025: 10-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 3/29/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 3/28/2025: 8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 3/27/2025: 10-6 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
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