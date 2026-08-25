Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Chicago Cubs in MLB action on Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (69-63) vs. Chicago Cubs (76-56)

Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Tuesday, August 25, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and MARQ

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-108) | CHC: (-108)

ARI: (-108) | CHC: (-108) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-184) | CHC: -1.5 (+152)

ARI: +1.5 (-184) | CHC: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 7-1, 3.39 ERA vs Clay Holmes (Cubs) - 5-6, 2.49 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Brandon Pfaadt (7-1, 3.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Clay Holmes (5-6, 2.49 ERA). Pfaadt and his team have a record of 12-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Pfaadt's team has won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Cubs are 5-7-0 ATS in Holmes' 12 starts that had a set spread. The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog in three of Holmes' starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (57.8%)

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Diamondbacks, Chicago is the underdog at -108, and Arizona is -108 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Spread

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Cubs on Aug. 25, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 32, or 59.3%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has been victorious 35 times in 57 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 131 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 70-61-0 against the spread this season.

The Cubs have been the underdog on the moneyline 39 total times this season. They've gone 21-18 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Chicago has a 21-18 record (winning 53.8% of its games).

The Cubs have played in 127 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-58-0).

The Cubs have covered 49.6% of their games this season, going 63-64-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.490) and total hits (120) this season. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 77th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo has 18 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 76 walks. He's batting .246 and slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 85th, his on-base percentage 39th, and his slugging percentage 116th.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Gabriel Moreno has 112 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.

Nolan Arenado has 21 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 140 hits with a .376 on-base percentage and a .554 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Cubs. He's batting .278.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 27th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman is hitting .256 with 24 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 65 walks. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 68th, his on-base percentage is 51st, and he is 78th in slugging.

Nico Hoerner has 27 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 walks while hitting .262.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .269 with 25 doubles, 22 home runs and 61 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Head to Head

8/24/2026: 7-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/3/2026: 8-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/2/2026: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/1/2026: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/19/2025: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/18/2025: 13-11 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-11 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/30/2025: 10-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/29/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/28/2025: 8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/27/2025: 10-6 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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