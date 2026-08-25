Giants vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Giants vs Reds Game Info

San Francisco Giants (53-78) vs. Cincinnati Reds (62-70)

Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Tuesday, August 25, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and Reds.TV

Giants vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-112) | CIN: (-104)

SF: (-112) | CIN: (-104) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-200) | CIN: -1.5 (+164)

SF: +1.5 (-200) | CIN: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser (Giants) - 4-7, 4.08 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 5-11, 4.72 ERA

The probable starters are Adrian Houser (4-7) for the Giants and Brady Singer (5-11) for the Reds. When Houser starts, his team is 6-8-0 against the spread this season. Houser's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Reds have a 13-11-0 ATS record in Singer's 24 starts with a set spread. The Reds have a 7-12 record in Singer's 19 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (62.6%)

Giants vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Giants vs. Reds reveal San Francisco as the favorite (-112) and Cincinnati as the underdog (-104) on the road.

Giants vs Reds Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Reds are +164 to cover, while the Giants are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Giants vs Reds Over/Under

Giants versus Reds on Aug. 25 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Reds Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in 20, or 46.5%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 19-19 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 60 of their 128 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have an against the spread record of 59-69-0 in 128 games with a line this season.

The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline 86 total times this season. They've gone 40-46 in those games.

Cincinnati is 35-44 (winning 44.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Reds have played in 129 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-59-2).

The Reds are 67-62-0 ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 31 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 57 walks while batting .243. He has an on-base percentage of .321 and a slugging percentage of .475.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is slashing .288/.324/.424 this season and leads the Giants with an OPS of .747.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 14th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Drew Gilbert has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Osleivis Basabe is batting .218 with a .244 OBP and eight RBI for San Francisco this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has a .470 slugging percentage, which leads the Reds. He's batting .263 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 54th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Stewart takes a nine-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and seven RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz has 117 hits with a .342 OBP to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .472.

He ranks 56th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage in the majors.

JJ Bleday has 14 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 60 walks while batting .220.

Matt McLain is hitting .194 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 45 walks.

Giants vs Reds Head to Head

8/24/2026: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/16/2026: 3-0 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/15/2026: 8-3 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-3 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/14/2026: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/9/2025: 8-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/8/2025: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/7/2025: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/30/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/29/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/27/2025: 6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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