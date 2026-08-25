Mariners vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25
Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.
Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Philadelphia Phillies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs Phillies Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (63-69) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (73-59)
- Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2026
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: Mariners.TV and NBCS-PH
Mariners vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SEA: (-118) | PHI: (+100)
- Spread: SEA: +1.5 (-205) | PHI: -1.5 (+168)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Mariners vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 8-10, 4.18 ERA vs Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 5-9, 5.12 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (8-10) to the mound, while Aaron Nola (5-9) will take the ball for the Phillies. When Kirby starts, his team is 7-17-0 against the spread this season. Kirby's team is 11-11 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Phillies have a 9-17-0 record against the spread in Nola's starts. The Phillies are 4-5 in Nola's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Mariners vs Phillies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mariners win (55.5%)
Mariners vs Phillies Moneyline
- Seattle is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +100 underdog on the road.
Mariners vs Phillies Spread
- The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mariners. The Phillies are +168 to cover, while the Mariners are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Mariners vs Phillies Over/Under
- The over/under for Mariners-Phillies on Aug. 25 is 7.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.
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Mariners vs Phillies Betting Trends
- The Mariners have been favorites in 101 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (50.5%) in those contests.
- Seattle has a record of 47-40 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 67 of 131 chances this season.
- The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 48-83-0 in 131 games with a line this season.
- The Phillies are 9-22 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 29% of those games).
- Philadelphia is 6-16 (winning just 27.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.
- The Phillies have played in 128 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-62-5).
- The Phillies have a 52-76-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40.6% of the time).
Mariners Player Leaders
- Randy Arozarena has 126 hits and an OBP of .371, both of which are tops among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .274 batting average and a slugging percentage of .465.
- Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 36th in slugging.
- Josh Naylor has an OPS of .704, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .372 this season. He's batting .271.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Naylor takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a walk.
- Cole Young has 121 hits this season and has a slash line of .251/.310/.393.
- Julio Rodriguez has 20 home runs, 56 RBI and a batting average of .249 this season.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Bryce Harper has a team-high .384 on-base percentage. He's batting .262 and slugging .499.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is sixth and he is 18th in slugging.
- Harper enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.
- Luis Arraez is slugging .442 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .321 with an on-base percentage of .354.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him first, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 53rd in slugging.
- Kyle Schwarber has racked up 114 hits, a team-best for the Phillies.
- Bryson Stott is hitting .259 with 25 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 50 walks.
Mariners vs Phillies Head to Head
- 8/24/2026: 9-2 SEA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/20/2025: 11-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 8/19/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 8/18/2025: 12-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/4/2024: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/3/2024: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/2/2024: 10-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/27/2023: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 4/26/2023: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/25/2023: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
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