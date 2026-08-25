Mariners vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Philadelphia Phillies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Phillies Game Info

Seattle Mariners (63-69) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (73-59)

Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Tuesday, August 25, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and NBCS-PH

Mariners vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-118) | PHI: (+100)

SEA: (-118) | PHI: (+100) Spread: SEA: +1.5 (-205) | PHI: -1.5 (+168)

SEA: +1.5 (-205) | PHI: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mariners vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 8-10, 4.18 ERA vs Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 5-9, 5.12 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (8-10) to the mound, while Aaron Nola (5-9) will take the ball for the Phillies. When Kirby starts, his team is 7-17-0 against the spread this season. Kirby's team is 11-11 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Phillies have a 9-17-0 record against the spread in Nola's starts. The Phillies are 4-5 in Nola's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (55.5%)

Mariners vs Phillies Moneyline

Seattle is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +100 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mariners. The Phillies are +168 to cover, while the Mariners are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mariners vs Phillies Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Phillies on Aug. 25 is 7.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 101 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (50.5%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 47-40 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 67 of 131 chances this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 48-83-0 in 131 games with a line this season.

The Phillies are 9-22 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 29% of those games).

Philadelphia is 6-16 (winning just 27.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The Phillies have played in 128 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-62-5).

The Phillies have a 52-76-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40.6% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has 126 hits and an OBP of .371, both of which are tops among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .274 batting average and a slugging percentage of .465.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Josh Naylor has an OPS of .704, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .372 this season. He's batting .271.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Naylor takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a walk.

Cole Young has 121 hits this season and has a slash line of .251/.310/.393.

Julio Rodriguez has 20 home runs, 56 RBI and a batting average of .249 this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has a team-high .384 on-base percentage. He's batting .262 and slugging .499.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is sixth and he is 18th in slugging.

Harper enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Luis Arraez is slugging .442 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .321 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him first, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber has racked up 114 hits, a team-best for the Phillies.

Bryson Stott is hitting .259 with 25 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 50 walks.

Mariners vs Phillies Head to Head

8/24/2026: 9-2 SEA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-2 SEA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/20/2025: 11-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

11-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/19/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/18/2025: 12-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/4/2024: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/3/2024: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/2/2024: 10-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/27/2023: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/26/2023: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/25/2023: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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