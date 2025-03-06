Youngstown State vs Purdue Fort Wayne Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Horizon League Tournament

The No. 4 seed Youngstown State Penguins (19-12, 13-7 Horizon League) head into the Horizon League tournament against the No. 5 seed Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (19-12, 12-8 Horizon League) on Thursday at Beeghly Center, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Youngstown State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Arena: Beeghly Center

Youngstown State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State win (56.5%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Youngstown State (-1.5) versus Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday. The total is set at 155.5 points for this game.

Youngstown State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Youngstown State has covered 15 times in 29 games with a spread this season.

Purdue Fort Wayne has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Purdue Fort Wayne is 4-4 against the spread compared to the 9-9 ATS record Youngstown State puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

The Penguins have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered five times in 12 games at home, and they've covered nine times in 15 games on the road.

The Mastodons' winning percentage against the spread at home is .583 (7-5-0). Away, it is .600 (9-6-0).

Youngstown State's record against the spread in conference action is 10-10-0.

Purdue Fort Wayne has 10 wins against the spread in 20 Horizon League games this season.

Youngstown State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne: Moneyline Betting Stats

Youngstown State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 18 games this year and has walked away with the win 12 times (66.7%) in those games.

This year, the Penguins have won 11 of 16 games when listed as at least -130 or better on the moneyline.

Purdue Fort Wayne is 1-7 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 12.5% of those games).

The Mastodons have gone 1-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (14.3%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Youngstown State has a 56.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Youngstown State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Head-to-Head Comparison

Youngstown State's +157 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.2 points per game (96th in college basketball) while allowing 72.1 per outing (185th in college basketball).

EJ Farmer's 15.0 points per game lead Youngstown State and rank 264th in the nation.

Purdue Fort Wayne's +200 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.2 points per game (30th in college basketball) while giving up 74.7 per outing (263rd in college basketball).

Jalen Jackson leads Purdue Fort Wayne, putting up 19.2 points per game (32nd in college basketball).

The Penguins average 33.3 rebounds per game (98th in college basketball) while allowing 32.1 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.2 boards per game.

Nico Galette paces the Penguins with 7.1 rebounds per game (156th in college basketball play).

The Mastodons fall short in the rebound battle by an average of 6.4 boards. They are collecting 27.6 rebounds per game (347th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 34.0.

Eric Mulder is 181st in the nation with 6.9 rebounds per game, leading the Mastodons.

Youngstown State averages 96.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (161st in college basketball), and gives up 90.1 points per 100 possessions (100th in college basketball).

The Mastodons' 103.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 30th in college basketball, and the 95.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 228th in college basketball.

