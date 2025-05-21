Giants vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 21

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Kansas City Royals.

Giants vs Royals Game Info

San Francisco Giants (28-20) vs. Kansas City Royals (27-22)

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSKC

Giants vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-200) | KC: (+168)

SF: (-200) | KC: (+168) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+106) | KC: +1.5 (-128)

SF: -1.5 (+106) | KC: +1.5 (-128) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Giants vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 5-3, 2.42 ERA vs TBA (Royals)

The Giants will give the ball to Logan Webb (5-3), while the Royals' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Webb's team is 6-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Webb starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-4.

Giants vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (64.3%)

Giants vs Royals Moneyline

San Francisco is a -200 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +168 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Giants. The Royals are -128 to cover the spread, and the Giants are +106.

Giants vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Giants-Royals on May 21, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Giants vs Royals Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 19 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 3-1 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -200 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 26 of 48 chances this season.

In 48 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 24-24-0 against the spread.

The Royals have gone 14-14 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Royals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 49 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 16 of those games (16-32-1).

The Royals have a 27-22-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.1% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .276 with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 11 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .317 and a slugging percentage of .465.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 54th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Wilmer Flores is hitting .257 with two doubles, 10 home runs and 15 walks, while slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .322.

His batting average ranks 79th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 90th, and his slugging percentage 57th.

Heliot Ramos has a team-high 52 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .489.

Ramos enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Matt Chapman has eight home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .216 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a slugging percentage of .508 and has 57 hits, both team-high figures for the Royals. He's batting .302 and with an on-base percentage of .369.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia has a .374 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .306 while slugging .482.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .228 with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks.

Jonathan India is batting .240 with 10 doubles, a home run and 22 walks.

Giants vs Royals Head to Head

5/19/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/22/2024: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-0 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/21/2024: 9-0 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-0 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/20/2024: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/9/2023: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/8/2023: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/7/2023: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/15/2022: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/14/2022: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/13/2022: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

