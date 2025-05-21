Red Sox vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Mets.

Red Sox vs Mets Game Info

Boston Red Sox (25-25) vs. New York Mets (29-20)

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: MLB Network, NESN, and SNY

Red Sox vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-144) | NYM: (+122)

BOS: (-144) | NYM: (+122) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+132) | NYM: +1.5 (-160)

BOS: -1.5 (+132) | NYM: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 4-3, 2.00 ERA vs Tylor Megill (Mets) - 3-4, 3.74 ERA

The Red Sox will look to Garrett Crochet (4-3) against the Mets and Tylor Megill (3-4). Crochet and his team have a record of 5-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Crochet's team has won 55.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-4). The Mets have a 2-7-0 ATS record in Megill's nine starts that had a set spread. The Mets were named the moneyline underdog for two Megill starts this season -- they split the games.

Red Sox vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (52.1%)

Red Sox vs Mets Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Mets moneyline has Boston as a -144 favorite, while New York is a +122 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The Mets are -160 to cover, and the Red Sox are +132.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Mets game on May 21 has been set at 8, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Red Sox vs Mets Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (51.4%) in those contests.

This season Boston has come away with a win five times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 24 of 50 chances this season.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 26-24-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have put together a 6-7 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.2% of those games).

New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Mets have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times this season for a 17-29-2 record against the over/under.

The Mets have a 22-26-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.8% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alex Bregman leads Boston in slugging percentage (.565) and total hits (58) this season. He's batting .304 with an on-base percentage of .388.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 17th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Bregman hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Rafael Devers leads Boston in OBP (.407) this season, fueled by 53 hits. He's batting .286 while slugging .524.

His batting average ranks 35th among qualified players, his on-base percentage fifth, and his slugging percentage 18th.

Wilyer Abreu has 43 hits this season and has a slash line of .264/.351/.515.

Abreu enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .125 with a double.

Jarren Duran has three home runs, 28 RBI and a batting average of .264 this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has racked up a team-high OBP (.400), while leading the Mets in hits (53). He's batting .294 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 25th, his on-base percentage is ninth, and he is 13th in slugging.

Juan Soto is hitting .247 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 94th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor has a .461 slugging percentage, which paces the Mets.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .215 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks.

Red Sox vs Mets Head to Head

5/20/2025: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/19/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/4/2024: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/3/2024: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/2/2024: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/23/2023: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/22/2023: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

