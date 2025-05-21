Yankees vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Texas Rangers.

Yankees vs Rangers Game Info

New York Yankees (28-19) vs. Texas Rangers (25-24)

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and RSN

Yankees vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-116) | TEX: (-102)

NYY: (-116) | TEX: (-102) Spread: NYY: +1.5 (-196) | TEX: -1.5 (+162)

NYY: +1.5 (-196) | TEX: -1.5 (+162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Yankees vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Yarbrough (Yankees) - 1-0, 3.70 ERA vs Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 4-1, 2.29 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Ryan Yarbrough (1-0) to the mound, while Jacob deGrom (4-1) will take the ball for the Rangers. Yarbrough has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Yarbrough's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rangers have gone 4-5-0 ATS in deGrom's nine starts that had a set spread. The Rangers were named the moneyline underdog for one deGrom start this season -- they lost.

Yankees vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (57.2%)

Yankees vs Rangers Moneyline

New York is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a -102 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Yankees. The Rangers are +162 to cover, while the Yankees are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Yankees vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Rangers on May 21 is 7.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Yankees vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 26, or 65%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year New York has won 25 of 39 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 21 of 46 chances this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 23-23-0 in 46 games with a line this season.

The Rangers have won eight of the 25 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (32%).

Texas has gone 6-16 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (27.3%).

The Rangers have played in 49 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-33-1).

The Rangers are 28-21-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 73 hits and an OBP of .491 to go with a slugging percentage of .762. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season. He has a .403 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt has 11 doubles, five home runs and 14 walks. He's batting .339 and slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .392.

He ranks fourth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging in the major leagues.

Goldschmidt heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has collected 41 base hits, an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Bellinger takes a 14-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .405 with four doubles, three home runs, five walks and nine RBIs.

Trent Grisham has 12 home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .274 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has racked up 37 hits, a team-best for the Rangers. He's batting .257 and slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 81st in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Langford takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Josh Jung is slugging .486 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .288 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 34th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith a has .359 on-base percentage to pace the Rangers.

Adolis Garcia is batting .222 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

Yankees vs Rangers Head to Head

5/20/2025: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/4/2024: 10-6 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-6 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/3/2024: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/11/2024: 8-7 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/10/2024: 8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/25/2023: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/24/2023: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/23/2023: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/30/2023: 15-2 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

