NBA

Yesterday's Perfect FanDuel NBA DFS Lineup: Saturday 4/6/24

Matthew Lo
Matthew Lo
Yesterday's Perfect FanDuel NBA DFS Lineup: Saturday 4/6/24

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect FanDuel lineup would look like? Well, each day here at FanDuel Research, we're going to share that information with you.

The perfect lineup for yesterday's main slate is listed below.

NBA DFS Perfect Lineup

Player Position Salary P R A S T B FP
Nikola Jokic (DEN) C $12500 19 14 11 2 4 0 54.3
Cameron Thomas (BKN) SG/SF $8000 32 6 5 1 1 0 48.7
Kelly Oubre (PHI) SF/SG $7700 17 5 5 2 1 1 38.5
Dennis Schroder (BKN) PG $6600 24 5 6 0 3 0 36.0
Jaden Ivey (DET) SG/PG $6400 16 4 10 2 0 0 41.8
Chimezie Metu (DET) C/PF $5500 20 7 3 3 2 0 39.9
Noah Clowney (BKN) PF/C $4600 17 6 0 0 0 4 36.2
Peyton Watson (DEN) SF $4400 13 6 2 1 0 5 41.2
Zavier Simpson (MEM) PG $3600 14 4 4 2 2 2 34.8
Total Salary $59300 Total FP 371.4

Want to play NBA DFS? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy basketball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.