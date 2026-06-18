Yankees vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 18

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams in action on Thursday, versus the Chicago White Sox.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs White Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (45-27) vs. Chicago White Sox (38-34)

Date: Thursday, June 18, 2026

Thursday, June 18, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and CHSN

Yankees vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-154) | CHW: (+130)

NYY: (-154) | CHW: (+130) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+134) | CHW: +1.5 (-162)

NYY: -1.5 (+134) | CHW: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Yankees vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 2-5, 4.36 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 3-4, 4.15 ERA

The Yankees will call on Ryan Weathers (2-5) against the White Sox and Sean Burke (3-4). Weathers and his team are 4-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Weathers' team has been victorious in 45.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-6. The White Sox have a 3-8-0 ATS record in Burke's 11 starts that had a set spread. The White Sox are 2-8 in Burke's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (64.4%)

Yankees vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while New York is a -154 favorite at home.

Yankees vs White Sox Spread

The Yankees are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +134 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -162.

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Yankees-White Sox on June 18, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

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Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 40, or 64.5%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 21-9 when favored by -154 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 33 of their 69 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 36-33-0 against the spread in their 69 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have gone 29-30 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 49.2% of those games).

Chicago has an 8-12 record (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

In the 70 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-28-1).

The White Sox have put together a 40-30-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger leads New York with a slugging percentage of .487, fueled by 29 extra-base hits. He has a .280 batting average and an on-base percentage of .373.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 34th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Bellinger hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Ben Rice leads the Yankees in OBP (.390) and total hits (72) this season. He's batting .291 while slugging .611.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 18th, his on-base percentage 11th, and his slugging percentage second.

Rice has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .229 with a .406 slugging percentage and 30 RBI this year.

Chisholm heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with a home run, six walks and an RBI.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .301 with a .368 OBP and 36 RBI for New York this season.

Goldschmidt has safely hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .372 with four home runs, two walks and 13 RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is hitting .244 with 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 99th, his on-base percentage is 34th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Colson Montgomery is hitting .225 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified players, he is 131st in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Chase Meidroth has a .399 slugging percentage, which paces the White Sox.

Sam Antonacci is hitting .279 with eight doubles, two triples, three home runs and 15 walks.

Yankees vs White Sox Head to Head

6/17/2026: 10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/16/2026: 12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/25/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/24/2025: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 9/23/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/31/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/30/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/29/2025: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/28/2025: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/14/2024: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

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