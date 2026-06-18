Royals vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 18

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Kansas City Royals take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Cardinals Game Info

Kansas City Royals (30-45) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (40-32)

Date: Thursday, June 18, 2026

Thursday, June 18, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and Cardinals.TV

Royals vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-122) | STL: (+104)

KC: (-122) | STL: (+104) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-205) | STL: -1.5 (+168)

KC: +1.5 (-205) | STL: -1.5 (+168) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Royals vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron (Royals) - 3-4, 4.11 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 3-3, 4.71 ERA

The probable starters are Noah Cameron (3-4) for the Royals and Matthew Liberatore (3-3) for the Cardinals. Cameron's team is 3-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cameron's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. The Cardinals have gone 8-6-0 ATS in Liberatore's 14 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have a 6-4 record in Liberatore's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (52.1%)

Royals vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a +104 underdog on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -122 favorite at home.

Royals vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Cardinals are +168 to cover, while the Royals are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Royals vs Cardinals Over/Under

Royals versus Cardinals, on June 18, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Royals have been favorites in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (50%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a record of 8-9 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over in 33 of their 71 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 31-40-0 in 71 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have won 50.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (27-26).

St. Louis has gone 21-20 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (51.2%).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 30 times this season for a 30-36-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals are 44-27-0 ATS this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 86 hits and an OBP of .364, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .451. He's batting .290.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he is 22nd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.

Witt has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Maikel Garcia is batting .266 with 16 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualifying batters, he is 55th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.

Carter Jensen is batting .235 with a .416 slugging percentage and 37 RBI this year.

Jensen brings a nine-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with five doubles, two home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Jac Caglianone has eight home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .267 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 26 walks while batting .285. He's slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 26th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Burleson hopes to build on a 17-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .250 with three doubles, five home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.

Jordan Walker has 81 hits while slugging .537. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .288 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 24th, his on-base percentage is 65th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Ivan Herrera has racked up an on-base percentage of .398, a team-best for the Cardinals.

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .259 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 33 walks.

Royals vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/17/2026: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/15/2026: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/5/2025: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/5/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/3/2025: 10-7 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-7 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/18/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/17/2025: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2025: 10-3 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

10-3 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/10/2024: 8-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/9/2024: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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