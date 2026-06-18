Braves vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 18

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Giants Game Info

Atlanta Braves (46-27) vs. San Francisco Giants (31-43)

Date: Thursday, June 18, 2026

Thursday, June 18, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and NBCS-BA

Braves vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-142) | SF: (+120)

ATL: (-142) | SF: (+120) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+158) | SF: +1.5 (-192)

ATL: -1.5 (+158) | SF: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Braves vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Braves) - 5-3, 2.90 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 5-7, 4.24 ERA

The probable starters are Martin Perez (5-3) for the Braves and Landen Roupp (5-7) for the Giants. Pérez's team is 6-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Perez's team has been victorious in 71.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-2. The Giants have a 5-9-0 ATS record in Roupp's 14 starts that had a set spread. The Giants are 4-5 in Roupp's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (53.2%)

Braves vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Braves, San Francisco is the underdog at +120, and Atlanta is -142 playing at home.

Braves vs Giants Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Giants. The Braves are +158 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -192.

Braves vs Giants Over/Under

Braves versus Giants on June 18 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over +102 and the under set at -124.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Giants Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (69.1%) in those contests.

This season Atlanta has been victorious 19 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 35 of their 71 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves are 41-30-0 against the spread in their 71 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have been the moneyline underdog 46 total times this season. They've finished 17-29 in those games.

San Francisco has gone 8-9 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (47.1%).

In the 72 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-33-4).

The Giants have covered 43.1% of their games this season, going 31-41-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 79 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .552, both of which are tops among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .276 batting average and an on-base percentage of .346.

Among the qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Olson has recorded a base hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with three home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .278 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks, while slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among qualifiers, he is 39th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II has 75 hits this season and has a slash line of .306/.340/.514.

Harris heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .298 with 24 walks and 41 runs scored.

Baldwin enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has accumulated a team-best OBP (.360) and slugging percentage (.453). He's batting .326.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .325 with 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualified hitters, he is third in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Casey Schmitt has 75 hits, a team-best for the Giants.

Matt Chapman has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks while batting .252.

Braves vs Giants Head to Head

6/17/2026: 7-5 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/23/2025: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/22/2025: 9-0 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-0 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/21/2025: 9-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/8/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/7/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/6/2025: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/15/2024: 6-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/14/2024: 13-2 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-2 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/13/2024: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!