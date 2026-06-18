Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 18

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the New York Mets.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (40-34) vs. New York Mets (33-41)

Date: Thursday, June 18, 2026

Thursday, June 18, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-PH, and SNY

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-126) | NYM: (+108)

PHI: (-126) | NYM: (+108) Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-205) | NYM: -1.5 (+168)

PHI: +1.5 (-205) | NYM: -1.5 (+168) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 3-4, 5.86 ERA vs Sean Manaea (Mets) - 1-2, 4.78 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Aaron Nola (3-4, 5.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Sean Manaea (1-2, 4.78 ERA). Nola and his team are 5-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Nola's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-4. Manaea has started only one game with a set spread, which the Mets failed to cover. The Mets have not been a moneyline underdog when Manaea starts this season.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (51%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while New York is a +108 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Phillies. The Mets are +168 to cover, while the Phillies are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Phillies-Mets on June 18, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 31, or 60.8%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Philadelphia has a record of 28-18 when favored by -126 or more this year.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 32 of 73 chances this season.

In 73 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 26-47-0 against the spread.

The Mets have won 25% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-15).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, New York has gone 2-9 (18.2%).

The Mets have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 73 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 32 of those games (32-35-6).

The Mets have gone 30-43-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is batting .251 with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 47 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .362 and a slugging percentage of .482.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies in OBP (.364) and total hits (66) this season. He's batting .245 while slugging .565.

His batting average ranks 97th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 35th, and his slugging percentage fourth.

Brandon Marsh has an OPS of .857, fueled by an OBP of .357 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Marsh has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 55 hits, an OBP of .291 plus a slugging percentage of .393.

Stott brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and four RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has racked up an on-base percentage of .393 and has 62 hits, both team-best figures for the Mets. He's batting .297 and slugging .555.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage is 10th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Bo Bichette leads his team with a .378 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .254 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all qualifying players, he is 75th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.

Carson Benge is batting .250 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Marcus Semien has eight doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks while batting .221.

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