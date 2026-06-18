Mariners vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 18

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action on Thursday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Orioles Game Info

Seattle Mariners (38-36) vs. Baltimore Orioles (34-40)

Date: Thursday, June 18, 2026

Thursday, June 18, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and MASN

Mariners vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-156) | BAL: (+132)

SEA: (-156) | BAL: (+132) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+140) | BAL: +1.5 (-170)

SEA: -1.5 (+140) | BAL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Mariners vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 5-5, 4.28 ERA vs Shane Baz (Orioles) - 4-6, 4.06 ERA

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryan Woo (5-5, 4.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Shane Baz (4-6, 4.06 ERA). Woo and his team have a record of 7-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Woo's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-7). The Orioles have gone 6-8-0 ATS in Baz's 14 starts that had a set spread. The Orioles have a 2-6 record in Baz's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (65.3%)

Mariners vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is the underdog, +132 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -156 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Orioles Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +140 to cover the runline, with the Orioles being -170.

Mariners vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-Orioles on June 18, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 35 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has come away with a win seven times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 35 of their 73 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners are 27-46-0 against the spread in their 73 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog 37 total times this season. They've finished 16-21 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Baltimore has a 1-4 record (winning only 20% of its games).

The Orioles have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times this season for a 43-28-3 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have covered 47.3% of their games this season, going 35-39-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .248 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .310 while slugging .426.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 88th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is hitting .253 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .372 with an on-base percentage of .315.

His batting average ranks 78th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 103rd, and his slugging percentage 117th.

J.P. Crawford has collected 45 base hits, an OBP of .363 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Crawford heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .385 with a double, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Dominic Canzone has 10 home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .287 this season.

Canzone heads into this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .400 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has racked up a slugging percentage of .470 and has 70 hits, both team-best numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .251 and with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 81st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 76th and he is 43rd in slugging.

Taylor Ward has a .402 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .257 while slugging .354.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 68th, his on-base percentage is fifth, and he is 130th in slugging.

Adley Rutschman is batting .264 with 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks.

Gunnar Henderson is hitting .224 with 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 26 walks.

Mariners vs Orioles Head to Head

6/16/2026: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/11/2026: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/10/2026: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2026: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/8/2026: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/14/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/12/2025: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/5/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/4/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/3/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

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