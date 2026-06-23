Yankees vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the Detroit Tigers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Yankees vs Tigers Game Info

New York Yankees (46-31) vs. Detroit Tigers (34-44)

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and YES

Yankees vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-112) | DET: (-104)

NYY: (-112) | DET: (-104) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+155) | DET: +1.5 (-188)

NYY: -1.5 (+155) | DET: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Yankees vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 3-2, 3.50 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 2-4, 2.58 ERA

The Yankees will look to Carlos Rodon (3-2) against the Tigers and Casey Mize (2-4). Rodon's team is 3-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rodon's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Tigers are 5-5-0 ATS in Mize's 10 starts with a set spread. The Tigers were named the moneyline underdog for four Mize starts this season -- they lost every time.

Yankees vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (50.4%)

Yankees vs Tigers Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -104 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs Tigers Spread

The Yankees are at the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+155 to cover) on the runline. Detroit is -188 to cover.

Yankees vs Tigers Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Tigers game on June 23, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 67 games this season and have come away with the win 41 times (61.2%) in those contests.

This year New York has won 41 of 67 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 34 of their 74 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 37-37-0 against the spread in their 74 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have put together a 14-21 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Detroit has gone 13-20 (39.4%).

The Tigers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 76 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 33 of those games (33-42-1).

The Tigers have put together a 38-38-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York in OBP (.383), slugging percentage (.607) and total hits (77) this season. He has a .288 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is second in slugging.

Cody Bellinger has 15 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks. He's batting .273 and slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 46th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Jazz Chisholm has collected 60 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

Chisholm enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .188 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .293 with a .355 OBP and 37 RBI for New York this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has accumulated a team-high .393 on-base percentage. He's batting .285 and slugging .431.

He is 27th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

McGonigle enters this game on an eight-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .289 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and four RBIs.

Dillon Dingler's 70 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .265 while slugging .538 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average is 61st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 77th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Riley Greene has a .445 slugging percentage, which paces the Tigers.

Spencer Torkelson has 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 34 walks while batting .213.

Yankees vs Tigers Head to Head

6/22/2026: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/11/2025: 9-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

9-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/10/2025: 11-1 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-1 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/9/2025: 12-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/9/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/8/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/7/2025: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/18/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/17/2024: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/16/2024: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

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