Portugal vs. Uzbekistan World Cup Prediction, Best Bets, Props & Picks for Today (June 23)

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Picks in Summary

Portugal -1.5 Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo Anytime Goalscorer

The 2026 World Cup group stage continues today.

At 1 p.m. ET, Portugal takes on Uzbekistan.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Portugal vs Uzbekistan

Portugal dropped points in a 1-1 draw with DR Congo in its opener and now faces significant pressure to take all three points. That should lead to an urgent and quality showing from them today.

Roberto Martínez's side still boasts elite attacking talent -- led by Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes -- and should enjoy a major edge in possession and chance creation.

Uzbekistan deserves respect after qualifying for its first World Cup and scoring against Colombia, but the talent gap is substantial.

With so much on the line, Portugal to win by multiple goals is my pick for this match.

Portugal created opportunities against DR Congo but lacked finishing.

Ronaldo remains the focal point in the box and is a strong candidate to capitalize against an Uzbek defense that conceded three goals to Colombia in its opener.

There's also been significant chatter about Ronaldo's poor opening-match showing and it's not a lock he starts on Matchday 3 if he puts in another clunker today, so he should be extra motivated to make a statement.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their last group match comes versus Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.