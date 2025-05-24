Yankees vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 10:14 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Colorado Rockies.

Yankees vs Rockies Game Info

New York Yankees (30-19) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-42)

Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025

Saturday, May 24, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and YES

Yankees vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-300) | COL: (+245)

NYY: (-300) | COL: (+245) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-205) | COL: +1.5 (+168)

NYY: -1.5 (-205) | COL: +1.5 (+168) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 6-0, 1.29 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 0-6, 5.68 ERA

The probable starters are Max Fried (6-0) for the Yankees and Kyle Freeland (0-6) for the Rockies. Fried and his team have a record of 7-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Fried's team has won 90% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-1). The Rockies have a 4-6-0 ATS record in Freeland's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have a 1-8 record in Freeland's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (72.3%)

Yankees vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +245 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -300 favorite on the road.

Yankees vs Rockies Spread

The Yankees are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are -205 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +168.

Yankees vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Rockies on May 24 is 11.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Yankees vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 28 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given New York this season, with a -300 moneyline set for this game.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 21 of their 48 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 24-24-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies are 7-39 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 15.2% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +245 or longer, Colorado has a record of 2-7 (22.2%).

The Rockies have played in 49 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-27-2).

The Rockies have put together a 16-33-0 record ATS this season (covering just 32.7% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.486), slugging percentage (.743) and total hits (74) this season. He has a .396 batting average.

Among all qualifying batters, he is first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .337 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .392.

He ranks fifth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Cody Bellinger has 43 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.326/.461.

Trent Grisham has 12 home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .267 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated a team-best OBP (.332) and slugging percentage (.470), while pacing the Rockies in hits (51, while batting .282).

Including all qualified hitters, he is 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 73rd and he is 48th in slugging.

Jordan Beck has seven doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 12 walks while batting .264. He's slugging .543 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Brenton Doyle is hitting .219 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.

Ryan McMahon is hitting .207 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks.

