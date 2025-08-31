3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 8/31/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries

There are plenty of reasons to believe in the under at Chase Center tonight if a Stephanie White defense is the main reason we wouldn't.

That side of the ball for the Indiana Fever hasn't been up to snuff in the last 10 games with a 109.3 defensive rating (DRTG), but they should be aided by a Golden State Valkyries squad with a 102.6 offensive rating (ORTG) that also played yesterday.

Meanwhile, Golden State has been dominant at home on the defensive end with the league's best DRTG (94.9) and second-slowest pace (77.8). They've allowed just 73.6 PPG in San Fran.

I still don't quite trust a Fever offense without Caitlin Clark (groin), Sophie Cunningham (knee), and Aari McDonald (foot) to put the ball in the basket in the toughest scoring conditions the W has to offer. Considering the Valks might also have tired legs, the under is the move.

DRatings has this total at 160.4 points, which would still justify -110 odds on an under.

Washington Mystics at Los Angeles Sparks

The Washington Mystics were embarrassed last night. I almost always want to buy that team at next opportunity.

D.C. fell victim to the aforementioned Valkyries buzzsaw in a 37-point trouncing, but the Los Angeles Sparks are a different story. L.A. has -2.0 net rating (NRTG) in their last 10 games to Washington's -9.8, which was wholly damaged by last night's effort. Even then, the gap isn't 8.5.

"Rest" isn't really an issue when the starters barely played before getting benched -- perhaps on ability as much as preservation.

This is a rare case where turning it around so quickly is a good thing. They're miffed, and L.A.'s 108.6 DRTG is a ripe target.

DRatings has this median spread at just 7.7 points.

Even though Cam Brink (knee) has returned for limited duty late in this 2025 season, the Sparks are still getting smashed inside.

They're a bottom-four club in paint points (39.4) and second-chance points (11.4) per game over their last 10 contests -- of which Brink has been active for most. There's just not a particular defensively sound culture this year, which is a problem playing at the W's fastest pace (80.5) this year.

That's where forward Kiki Iriafen can help. The rookie has been a revelation to average 13.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per 25 minutes this season. That per-25 basis is particularly noteworthy as her playing time concerns have been alleviated to log at least that mark in nine straight games, including seeing burn in last night's blowout.

With a stable floor, Rotowire projects Iriafen for 15.1 points and 10.0 rebounds in 29.0 minutes on Sunday.

