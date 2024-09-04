Yankees vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 4

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the New York Yankees playing the Texas Rangers.

Yankees vs Rangers Game Info

New York Yankees (80-59) vs. Texas Rangers (66-73)

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Yankees vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-118) | TEX: (-100)

NYY: (-118) | TEX: (-100) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+140) | TEX: +1.5 (-170)

NYY: -1.5 (+140) | TEX: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman (Yankees) - 10-6, 3.81 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 10-7, 3.60 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Marcus Stroman (10-6) against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (10-7). Stroman and his team have a record of 13-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Stroman's team is 11-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rangers have a 12-12-0 record against the spread in Eovaldi's starts. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Eovaldi's starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those games.

Yankees vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (52.6%)

Yankees vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Yankees, Texas is the underdog at -100, and New York is -118 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Rangers are -170 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +140.

Yankees vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Rangers on Sept. 4, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Yankees vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 59 wins in the 107 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 57 times in 104 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 76 of their 136 opportunities.

In 136 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 68-68-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have put together a 19-36 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 34.5% of those games).

Texas has a 15-30 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Rangers have played in 133 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-68-4).

The Rangers have covered 42.9% of their games this season, going 57-76-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 159 hits and an OBP of .457 to go with a slugging percentage of .706. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .324 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .136 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Juan Soto is hitting .291 with 27 doubles, four triples, 37 home runs and 111 walks. He's slugging .582 with an on-base percentage of .419.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 15th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Jazz Chisholm has 129 hits this season and has a slash line of .267/.334/.458.

Chisholm brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Anthony Volpe has been key for New York with 144 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .387.

Volpe brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a walk and six RBI.

Rangers Player Leaders

Corey Seager has racked up an on-base percentage of .353, a slugging percentage of .512, and has 132 hits, all club-bests for the Rangers (while batting .278).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage is 19th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Marcus Semien has 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks while hitting .234. He's slugging .383 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He is 112th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Josh Smith has a team-best .353 on-base percentage.

Wyatt Langford is hitting .243 with 19 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 40 walks.

Yankees vs Rangers Head to Head

9/3/2024: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/11/2024: 8-7 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/10/2024: 8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/25/2023: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/24/2023: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/23/2023: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/30/2023: 15-2 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

15-2 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/29/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/28/2023: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

