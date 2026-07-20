Yankees vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the New York Yankees facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Yankees vs Pirates Game Info

New York Yankees (55-44) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (52-48)

Date: Monday, July 20, 2026

Monday, July 20, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and SportsNet PT

Yankees vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-130) | PIT: (+110)

NYY: (-130) | PIT: (+110) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+176) | PIT: +1.5 (-215)

NYY: -1.5 (+176) | PIT: +1.5 (-215) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 3-7, 4.15 ERA vs Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 9-3, 3.49 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Ryan Weathers (3-7) to the mound, while Braxton Ashcraft (9-3) will take the ball for the Pirates. Weathers' team is 6-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Weathers' team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-9). The Pirates have a 12-7-0 ATS record in Ashcraft's 19 starts with a set spread. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in four of Ashcraft's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those games.

Yankees vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (50.1%)

Yankees vs Pirates Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +110 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Pirates are -215 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +176.

Yankees vs Pirates Over/Under

Yankees versus Pirates, on July 20, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 46 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year New York has won 38 of 63 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 42 of 96 chances this season.

In 96 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 46-50-0 against the spread.

The Pirates are 20-24 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.5% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 10-14 record (winning 41.7% of its games).

The Pirates have played in 98 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-38-2).

The Pirates have put together a 51-47-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with 98 hits and an OBP of .371, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .596. He's batting .281.

He is 29th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Rice has recorded at least one hit in 11 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .395 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs, four walks and 12 RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is batting .255 with 19 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 77th, his on-base percentage 55th, and his slugging percentage 85th.

Trent Grisham is batting .230 with a .419 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

Jazz Chisholm has been key for New York with 74 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .403.

Chisholm takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds a has .398 on-base percentage to lead the Pirates. He's batting .282 while slugging .475.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him 25th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 38th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe has collected 90 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .248 while slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .317.

His batting average ranks 86th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .278 with 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.

Nick Gonzales leads his team with a .407 slugging percentage.

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