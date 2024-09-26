Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the Baltimore Orioles.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (92-66) vs. Baltimore Orioles (88-70)

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Thursday, September 26, 2024 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-158) | BAL: (+134)

NYY: (-158) | BAL: (+134) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+134) | BAL: +1.5 (-162)

NYY: -1.5 (+134) | BAL: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 7-5, 3.67 ERA vs Corbin Burnes (Orioles) - 15-8, 2.95 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (7-5) versus the Orioles and Corbin Burnes (15-8). When Cole starts, his team is 8-7-0 against the spread this season. Cole's team has a record of 8-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have gone 18-12-0 against the spread when Burnes starts. The Orioles have not been a moneyline underdog when Burnes starts this season.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (50.9%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -158 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +134 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Orioles are -162 to cover, and the Yankees are +134.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Yankees-Orioles on Sept. 26, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 71, or 56.8%, of the 125 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 40-25 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -158 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 82 of their 155 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 76-79-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have gone 18-16 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52.9% of those games).

Baltimore has won all three games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer.

The Orioles have had an over/under set by bookmakers 149 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 82 of those games (82-61-6).

The Orioles have put together an 83-66-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.7% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 179 hits and an OBP of .460 to go with a slugging percentage of .703. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .324 batting average, as well.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with a double, four home runs, six walks and six RBI.

Juan Soto has 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 126 walks. He's batting .288 and slugging .574 with an on-base percentage of .419.

He is 16th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging in the major leagues.

Soto enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .253 with a .427 slugging percentage and 69 RBI this year.

Anthony Volpe has been key for New York with 155 hits, an OBP of .296 plus a slugging percentage of .371.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has accumulated a team-high OBP (.369) and slugging percentage (.536), and paces the Orioles in hits (177, while batting .285).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Henderson heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .341 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI.

Anthony Santander is hitting .237 with 25 doubles, two triples, 44 home runs and 57 walks. He's slugging .513 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 104th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .250 with 20 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 58 walks.

Ryan O'Hearn is hitting .260 with 21 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks.

Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head

9/25/2024: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/24/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/14/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/13/2024: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/12/2024: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/20/2024: 17-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

17-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/19/2024: 7-6 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/18/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/2/2024: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/1/2024: 2-0 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

