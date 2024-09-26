Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26
On Thursday in MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the Baltimore Orioles.
Yankees vs Orioles Game Info
- New York Yankees (92-66) vs. Baltimore Orioles (88-70)
- Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York
- Coverage: MLB Network
Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYY: (-158) | BAL: (+134)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+134) | BAL: +1.5 (-162)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 7-5, 3.67 ERA vs Corbin Burnes (Orioles) - 15-8, 2.95 ERA
The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (7-5) versus the Orioles and Corbin Burnes (15-8). When Cole starts, his team is 8-7-0 against the spread this season. Cole's team has a record of 8-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have gone 18-12-0 against the spread when Burnes starts. The Orioles have not been a moneyline underdog when Burnes starts this season.
Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Yankees win (50.9%)
Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline
- New York is the favorite, -158 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +134 underdog on the road.
Yankees vs Orioles Spread
- The Orioles are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Orioles are -162 to cover, and the Yankees are +134.
Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8 has been set for Yankees-Orioles on Sept. 26, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.
Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Yankees have been victorious in 71, or 56.8%, of the 125 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- New York has a record of 40-25 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -158 or more on the moneyline.
- The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 82 of their 155 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Yankees have posted a record of 76-79-0 against the spread this season.
- The Orioles have gone 18-16 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52.9% of those games).
- Baltimore has won all three games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer.
- The Orioles have had an over/under set by bookmakers 149 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 82 of those games (82-61-6).
- The Orioles have put together an 83-66-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.7% of the time).
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge has 179 hits and an OBP of .460 to go with a slugging percentage of .703. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .324 batting average, as well.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.
- Judge will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with a double, four home runs, six walks and six RBI.
- Juan Soto has 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 126 walks. He's batting .288 and slugging .574 with an on-base percentage of .419.
- He is 16th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging in the major leagues.
- Soto enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI.
- Jazz Chisholm is batting .253 with a .427 slugging percentage and 69 RBI this year.
- Anthony Volpe has been key for New York with 155 hits, an OBP of .296 plus a slugging percentage of .371.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Gunnar Henderson has accumulated a team-high OBP (.369) and slugging percentage (.536), and paces the Orioles in hits (177, while batting .285).
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 10th in slugging.
- Henderson heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .341 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI.
- Anthony Santander is hitting .237 with 25 doubles, two triples, 44 home runs and 57 walks. He's slugging .513 with an on-base percentage of .310.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 104th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.
- Adley Rutschman is hitting .250 with 20 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 58 walks.
- Ryan O'Hearn is hitting .260 with 21 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks.
Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head
- 9/25/2024: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/24/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 7/14/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 7/13/2024: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/12/2024: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/20/2024: 17-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/19/2024: 7-6 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 6/18/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 5/2/2024: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/1/2024: 2-0 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
