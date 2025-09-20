3 Best College Football Bets and Player Props for Illinois at Indiana

Ah yes, a must-watch Big Ten showdown as conference play kicks off. That's totally normal.

Wait a minute, this one is between...the Illinois Fighting Illini and Indiana Hoosiers. That's not totally normal.

Off a year where Indiana earned a College Football Playoff berth, this game could go a long way toward another. At 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, the 19th-ranked Hoosiers host the 9th-ranked Illini in a pivotal B1G West clash with two stud quarterbacks and a pair of coaches who have proven they can build contenders.

Where can we find betting value in this battle of unexpected powerhouses? Let's dive in.

All college football betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Illinois at Indiana Betting Picks

I might be falling right into the "trap." The higher-ranked team, on the road, is getting 6.5 points. Typically, that's because a team in Indiana's shoes has an elite home crowd, pedigree beyond its current 2025 numbers, or hidden peripherals that forecast better days ahead.

Nope, nope...and nope?

How could someone not be concerned about the Hoosiers at this stage? Despite playing Old Dominion, Kennesaw State, and Indiana State, IU hasn't really accomplished much of anything outside of forming a solid connection between new quarterback Fernando Mendoza and returning wideout Omar Cooper Jr.

IU has one of the worst explosive play rates in Power 4, and their defense is 88th in yards per play (5.6 YPP) allowed. That's a recipe for disaster against an Illini squad that went on the road in Power 4 and put up 45 offensive points and 419 scrimmage yards against the Duke Blue Devils.

To this stage, Indiana hasn't proven anything at this level. They're 0-2 with a -33 point differential against ranked teams with Curt Cignetti at the helm. Bret Bielema's win at Duke would arguably be the most impressive of Cignetti's tenure thus far.

The Hoosiers' defense is untrustworthy to win outright at this number, and this is Luke Altmyer's 35th college start. He tossed 3 scores and amassed 319 yards against the Blue Devils. The veteran won't be phased at this point.

The most blatant weakness of the Indiana defense is right in the wheelhouse of a classic Bret Bielema meat grinder, too.

Indiana is 47th in passing YPA allowed (6.5) but 120th (!) in rushing YPA allowed (5.5) despite their three soft matchups. We saw how meaningless IU's "elite" rush defense statistically was last season as they coughed up 308 combined yards on the ground to Notre Dame and Ohio State, their two ranked foes, in 2024. This year, it hasn't even passed through the cupcakes.

This prop seems like it's out on a limb when Kaden Feagin actually didn't reach this mark against Duke. But, he did handle 17 of 29 running back carries in that one with a healthy 47.6% rush share for the season. He should be the primary benefactor of Indiana's leaky rush D to this point.

On 19.2 carries, I've got Feagin projected for 91.2 rushing yards in this one. There's a discount on this line because of the 6.5-point spread, implying the Illini are projected to trail, so his rushing prop makes even more sense if we like Illinois to win.

