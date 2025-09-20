5 Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks for Saturday 9/20/25

In a given MLB slate, you've got tons of markets to dig through, from totals to home runs and strikeout props.

Which bets stand out for today's games?

Below, I'm going to run through my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can get additional insights from our daily MLB player prop projections.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks

Miami Marlins at Texas Rangers

Run Line Texas Rangers Sep 20 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The results can get odd into late September, but the Texas Rangers seem well-positioned for payback after Friday's 6-4 loss at the hands of the Miami Marlins.

Texas sends Jack Leiter to the bump, and Leiter's 4.22 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) since July 1st is a positive the Rangers can take from this 2025 campaign. He's ramped it up into the stretch with a quality start in four of his last five games, as well. Leiter is a massive pitching edge over Adam Mazur (5.16 SIERA) and a Miami bullpen with MLB's worst SIERA themselves (4.37) over the last 30 days.

Offense has been the demise of this Rangers club for two seasons now, but even in that category, their .726 team OPS against righties in the last month is stronger than Miami's (.680) when the Fish have been plagued by injury.

Surprisingly, the Rangers are MLB's third-most profitable home team on the run line this year. This one looks like another game with an advantage on both sides of the dish.

Los Angeles Angels at Colorado Rockies

Total Runs Over Sep 21 12:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Schedulers knew what they were doing tossing the Los Angeles Angels into a late-September series at Coors Field. Abysmal pitching on both sides led to 13 runs in yesterday's contest...in the first five innings.

Tonight's starters could produce something similar. Kyle Hendricks (4.90 SIERA) is coming off a start in Seattle where he gave up nine-spot, and he's limped down the stretch with a 5.65 ERA since August 1st. Still, the veteran might represent a pitching edge over Colorado Rockies "ace" German Marquez (5.23 SIERA), who has coughed up 1.49 HR/9 this year when limiting contact was the former All-Star's calling card.

Oh, yeah. Both of these bullpens are in the bottom four of reliever SIERA over the past 30 days, too. Oof.

We know these offenses aren't particularly strong, but MLB's best park for hitters can potentially bridge the gap.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Taylor Ward +340 View more odds in Sportsbook

One of those sticks that can help bridge the gap is Angels outfielder Taylor Ward.

Ward is concluding his season with a power binge. At 33 home runs, there has been plenty throughout, but he's slugged .364 with a .182 ISO over the last 30 days against right-handed pitching. Thanks to a 53.2% flyball rate in these parameters, Ward is second on the team in bombs (4) during this split but isn't priced like that in FanDuel's odds market.

Predictably, Marquez's dinger issues have gotten worse at Coors Field (1.57 HR/9), and he's still coughed up 1.30 HR/9 to just right-handers. This right-hand-dominant Halos order is no reprieve.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect 0.27 median HRs from Ward on Saturday, implying closer to +323 odds for a blast.

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

First 5 Innings Total Runs Under Sep 21 1:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I fully went into this game's research expecting to target Kai-Wei Teng. The end result was that he's not nearly as bad as his 6.41 ERA would suggest.

Teng's SIERA is 4.13, and he's arguably even outperformed that. The righty is allowing just a 30.6% hard-hit rate and 2.8% barrel rate. Limiting hard contact will go a long way to slowing down a star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. He's also coughed up just 0.34 HR/9.

Don't discount Teng's ability to generate swings and misses, either. He's got a 26.6% K rate with a 12.2% swinging-strike rate to validate that. If he can work into the sixth inning, this line for his strikeouts is way, way too low. Our projections expect 4.95 median Ks on Saturday.

Kai-Wei Teng - Strikeouts Kai-Wei Teng Over Sep 21 1:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Of course, we can largely trust Tyler Glasnow (3.85 SIERA) to hold up his end of the under, but that's especially true at Chavez Ravine. His 2.38 home ERA is 14th-best in baseball among starters to toss at least 50.0 innings this year.

It's likely best to dodge a Giants bullpen with an ugly 4.16 SIERA in the past 30 days, but both starters have a path to success here.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.