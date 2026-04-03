Yankees vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 1:14 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the New York Yankees are up against the Miami Marlins.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Marlins Game Info

New York Yankees (5-1) vs. Miami Marlins (5-1)

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Friday, April 3, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and Marlins.TV

Yankees vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-154) | MIA: (+130)

NYY: (-154) | MIA: (+130) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+134) | MIA: +1.5 (-162)

NYY: -1.5 (+134) | MIA: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 0-0, 2.08 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 0-0, 3.86 ERA

The Yankees will call on Will Warren versus the Marlins and Eury Perez. Warren helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Warren's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Perez has started just one game with a set spread, which the Marlins failed to cover. The Marlins have not been a moneyline underdog when Perez starts this season.

Yankees vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (62.6%)

Yankees vs Marlins Moneyline

The Yankees vs Marlins moneyline has New York as a -154 favorite, while Miami is a +130 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Marlins Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +134 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -162.

Yankees vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Yankees-Marlins on April 3, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in four of the five contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -154.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in one of their six games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 5-1-0 in six games with a line this season.

This is the first game this season the Marlins are listed as the moneyline underdog.

Miami has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +130 or longer.

In the six games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total three times (3-3-0).

The Marlins have put together a 2-4-0 record ATS this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has seven hits and an OBP of .524, both of which are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .412 batting average and a slugging percentage of .765.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 10th in slugging.

Rice has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Giancarlo Stanton leads New York in slugging percentage (.750) thanks to three extra-base hits. He's batting .500 with an on-base percentage of .500.

His batting average is second among qualified players, his on-base percentage 10th, and his slugging percentage 11th.

Stanton takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has six hits this season and has a slash line of .286/.400/.381.

Trent Grisham has no home runs, but two RBI and a batting average of .200 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks has accumulated a team-high OBP (.526), and paces the Marlins in hits (seven). He's batting .467 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him fifth, his on-base percentage is fifth, and he is first in slugging.

Hicks heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .467 with a double, three home runs, a walk and 12 RBIs.

Otto Lopez has a double, a triple, a home run and two walks while hitting .318. He's slugging .591 with an on-base percentage of .400.

He is currently 44th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Owen Caissie has two doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .350.

Xavier Edwards is slugging .455 to lead his team.

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