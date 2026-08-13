Yankees vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The New York Yankees will face the Seattle Mariners in MLB action on Thursday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Yankees vs Mariners Game Info

New York Yankees (68-52) vs. Seattle Mariners (56-65)

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and Mariners.TV

Yankees vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-144) | SEA: (+122)

NYY: (-144) | SEA: (+122) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+150) | SEA: +1.5 (-182)

NYY: -1.5 (+150) | SEA: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Yankees vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 4-3, 2.88 ERA vs Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 8-7, 3.42 ERA

The probable starters are Max Fried (4-3) for the Yankees and Logan Gilbert (8-7) for the Mariners. Fried's team is 7-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Fried's team has been victorious in 63.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-4. The Mariners are 11-12-0 ATS in Gilbert's 23 starts with a set spread. The Mariners are 1-3 in Gilbert's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (58.7%)

Yankees vs Mariners Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +122 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Mariners Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +150 to cover the runline, with the Mariners being -182.

Yankees vs Mariners Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Mariners on Aug. 13 is 8. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 55 wins in the 92 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 32 times in 53 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 50 of their 115 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 56-59-0 against the spread this season.

The Mariners have won 26.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-14).

Seattle has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Mariners have played in 120 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-56-6).

The Mariners have put together a 41-79-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 34.2% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has an OPS of .895, fueled by an OBP of .352 to go with a slugging percentage of .543. He has a .258 batting average, as well.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is seventh in slugging.

Luis Garcia has 107 hits, which leads New York batters this season. He's batting .279 with 51 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .549 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He is 29th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and third in slugging among qualifying batters.

Trent Grisham has 77 hits this season and has a slash line of .222/.314/.418.

Grisham enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm has 17 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .218 this season.

Chisholm takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .214 with five walks and two RBIs.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads the Mariners with 115 hits. He's batting .276 and slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 20th and he is 44th in slugging.

Josh Naylor has 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 39 walks while batting .264. He's slugging .373 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 56th, his on-base percentage is 76th, and he is 121st in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .257 with 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.

Cole Young is slugging .405 to lead his team.

Yankees vs Mariners Head to Head

8/12/2026: 10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -128, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -128, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/11/2026: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/1/2026: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 3/31/2026: 5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/30/2026: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/10/2025: 6-5 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/9/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/8/2025: 10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/14/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/13/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

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