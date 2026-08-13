MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 13
Will Kyle Schwarber or Byron Buxton go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 13, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Philadelphia Phillies at Minnesota Twins
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +215 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 35 HR in 116 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 82 games (has homered in 28% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 105 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 121 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 117 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 100 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 116 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 116 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Kaelen Culpepper (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 113 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Phillies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 114 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 108 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)