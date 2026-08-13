Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB action on Thursday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (64-56) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (59-63)

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and NESN

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-164) | TOR: (+138)

BOS: (-164) | TOR: (+138) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+105) | TOR: +1.5 (-126)

BOS: -1.5 (+105) | TOR: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle (Red Sox) - 7-6, 3.20 ERA vs Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 1-4, 7.25 ERA

The probable pitchers are Payton Tolle (7-6) for the Red Sox and Max Scherzer (1-4) for the Blue Jays. Tolle and his team have a record of 7-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Tolle's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-4. The Blue Jays have a 2-7-0 ATS record in Scherzer's nine starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Scherzer's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those games.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (60.8%)

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays reveal Boston as the favorite (-164) and Toronto as the underdog (+138) despite being the home team.

The Red Sox are at the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +105 to cover the runline, with the Blue Jays being -126.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Blue Jays contest on Aug. 13 has been set at 8, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

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Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 41 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 7-6 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -164 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 52 of their 118 opportunities.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 57-61-0 in 118 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have a 22-32 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Toronto has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games).

In the 119 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-57-1).

The Blue Jays have a 58-61-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.7% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu is batting .254 with 24 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 52 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .330 while slugging .463.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 76th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Abreu has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has hit 16 homers this season while driving in 63 runs. He's batting .286 this season and slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Rafaela takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a home run and three RBIs.

Willson Contreras leads his team in OBP (.390) and total hits (106) this season.

Caleb Durbin has been key for Boston with 94 hits, an OBP of .318 plus a slugging percentage of .399.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has put up a team-high .406 slugging percentage. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 26th, his on-base percentage is 114th, and he is 95th in slugging.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a .338 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .357.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging percentage.

Kazuma Okamoto has collected 98 hits, a team-high for the Blue Jays.

George Springer is hitting .235 with 14 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 39 walks.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Head to Head

8/12/2026: 6-4 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-4 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/11/2026: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/10/2026: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/26/2026: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/25/2026: 6-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/24/2026: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/18/2026: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/17/2026: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/16/2026: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2026: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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