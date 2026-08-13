FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 13

Will Aaron Nola strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Taj Bradley record more than 5.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 13, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Philadelphia Phillies at Minnesota Twins

  • Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
  • Taj Bradley (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup