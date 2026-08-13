MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 13
Will Aaron Nola strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Taj Bradley record more than 5.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 13, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Philadelphia Phillies at Minnesota Twins
- Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
- Taj Bradley (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances