Yankees vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Seattle Mariners is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Yankees vs Mariners Game Info

New York Yankees (67-52) vs. Seattle Mariners (56-64)

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: ESPN

Yankees vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-122) | SEA: (+104)

NYY: (-122) | SEA: (+104) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+172) | SEA: +1.5 (-210)

NYY: -1.5 (+172) | SEA: +1.5 (-210) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 8-6, 4.18 ERA vs Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 4-6, 3.08 ERA

The Yankees will look to Will Warren (8-6) against the Mariners and Bryce Miller (4-6). Warren's team is 11-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Warren's team has a record of 11-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mariners have a 1-11-0 record against the spread in Miller's starts. The Mariners have not been a moneyline underdog when Miller starts this season.

Yankees vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (57.3%)

Yankees vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while New York is a -122 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Mariners are -210 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +172.

Yankees vs Mariners Over/Under

The Yankees-Mariners contest on Aug. 12 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 91 games this year and have walked away with the win 54 times (59.3%) in those games.

This year New York has won 46 of 77 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 49 of their 114 opportunities.

The Yankees are 55-59-0 against the spread in their 114 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mariners have a 5-13 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 27.8% of those games).

Seattle has a record of 2-4 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (33.3%).

The Mariners have played in 119 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-56-6).

The Mariners have a 41-78-0 record ATS this season (covering only 34.5% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with a slugging percentage of .541, fueled by 54 extra-base hits. He has a .255 batting average and an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Luis Garcia has 107 hits, which ranks first among New York batters this season. He's batting .282 with 51 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .555 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 24th, his on-base percentage 107th, and his slugging percentage second.

Trent Grisham is batting .216 with a .395 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.

Grisham has logged a hit or more in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm has 17 home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .217 this season.

Chisholm brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .214 with a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has racked up 114 hits, a team-best for the Mariners. He's batting .276 and slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 33rd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor is hitting .263 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .372 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Julio Rodriguez has 16 doubles, 18 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .256.

Cole Young paces his team with a .406 slugging percentage.

Yankees vs Mariners Head to Head

8/11/2026: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/1/2026: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 3/31/2026: 5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/30/2026: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/10/2025: 6-5 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/9/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/8/2025: 10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/14/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/13/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/12/2025: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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