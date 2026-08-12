Cubs vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Cubs vs Nationals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (70-50) vs. Washington Nationals (59-62)

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and MARQ

Cubs vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-158) | WSH: (+134)

CHC: (-158) | WSH: (+134) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+102) | WSH: +1.5 (-122)

CHC: -1.5 (+102) | WSH: +1.5 (-122) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Cubs vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Cubs) - 6-7, 5.35 ERA vs Jackson Kent (Nationals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Cubs will call on David Peterson (6-7) versus the Nationals and Jackson Kent. Peterson and his team are 6-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Peterson's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-4. Kent's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Cubs vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (55.8%)

Cubs vs Nationals Moneyline

Chicago is a -158 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +134 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-122 to cover), and Chicago is +102 to cover the runline.

Cubs vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Cubs-Nationals on Aug. 12, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 44, or 58.7%, of the 75 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 15-7 when favored by -158 or more this year.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 62 of their 115 opportunities.

The Cubs are 58-57-0 against the spread in their 115 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 46.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (42-49).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, Washington has a record of 14-21 (40%).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times this season for a 63-49-5 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have a 66-51-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.4% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 129 hits and an OBP of .386 to go with a slugging percentage of .546. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season. He has a .285 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is sixth in slugging.

Crow-Armstrong has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has 26 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 39 walks. He's batting .262 and slugging .367 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is 62nd in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging in the majors.

Hoerner takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Alex Bregman has 117 hits this season and has a slash line of .251/.341/.388.

Bregman has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .271 with a .362 OBP and 68 RBI for Chicago this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

CJ Abrams has racked up a slugging percentage of .547 and has 127 hits, both team-high numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .286 and with an on-base percentage of .358.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Abrams hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .217 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Daylen Lile is batting .244 with 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualified players, he is 96th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage.

Jacob Young has 16 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .245.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .279 with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Cubs vs Nationals Head to Head

8/11/2026: 8-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

8-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 3/29/2026: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

6-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 3/28/2026: 10-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

10-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 3/26/2026: 10-4 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-4 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/7/2025: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/6/2025: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/5/2025: 11-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

11-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/5/2025: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/4/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/3/2025: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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