Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (64-55) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (58-63)

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and NESN

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-126) | TOR: (+108)

BOS: (-126) | TOR: (+108) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+136) | TOR: +1.5 (-164)

BOS: -1.5 (+136) | TOR: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Red Sox) - 4-3, 3.32 ERA vs José Soriano (Blue Jays) - 9-6, 3.31 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Ranger Suarez (4-3, 3.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Jose Soriano (9-6, 3.31 ERA). When Suarez starts, his team is 11-9-0 against the spread this season. Suarez's team has a record of 8-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have gone 13-9-0 ATS in Soriano's 22 starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Soriano's starts this season, and they went 5-6 in those matchups.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (54.7%)

Toronto is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -126 favorite on the road.

The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Red Sox. The Blue Jays are -164 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are +136.

Red Sox versus Blue Jays on Aug. 12 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (52.6%) in those games.

This season Boston has come away with a win 29 times in 54 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 51 of 117 chances this season.

In 117 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 57-60-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline 53 total times this season. They've finished 21-32 in those games.

Toronto has a 10-18 record (winning just 35.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times this season for a 60-57-1 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have collected a 57-61-0 record against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu is batting .254 with 23 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 52 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .331 and a slugging percentage of .463.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 74th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston in slugging percentage (.469) thanks to 47 extra-base hits. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 16th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Rafaela brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a home run and four RBIs.

Willson Contreras leads his team in OBP (.389) and total hits (105) this season.

Caleb Durbin has been key for Boston with 92 hits, an OBP of .317 plus a slugging percentage of .398.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has a .407 slugging percentage, which paces the Blue Jays. He's batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 91st in slugging.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a .338 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .356.

His batting average is 65th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 132nd in slugging.

Kazuma Okamoto has totaled 96 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays.

George Springer is batting .235 with 14 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 39 walks.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Head to Head

8/11/2026: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/10/2026: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/26/2026: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/25/2026: 6-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/24/2026: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/18/2026: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/17/2026: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/16/2026: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2026: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/28/2026: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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